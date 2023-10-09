3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 5 Win vs. Giants

2 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Achane has been a huge catalyst behind Miami's rushing resurgence. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M has now recorded three straight games with 100 or more rushing yards. He didn't make his debut until Week 2 and has already racked up 460 rushing yards.



In all, Achane has 527 scrimmage yards, nine receptions and seven touchdowns. According to NFL Research, Achane has produced more total touchdowns than any player of the Super Bowl era through their first four career games.



Achane's combination of speed, vision and impact has been so impressive that it's time to start wondering if he can enter the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.



Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has played extremely well and is probably the front-runner due to his positional value. However, OROY isn't an automatic quarterback award, like the NFL's Most Valuable Player has become.



The last two winners, Garrett Wilson and Ja'Marr Chase, play wide receiver, and running back Saquon Barkley won the award in 2018. The Dolphins haven't had a player win Offensive Rookie of the Year since running back Troy Stradford did it in 1987.

