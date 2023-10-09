3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 5 Loss vs. Dolphins

2 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jones has taken his fair share of criticism for New York's offensive struggles, but he's been hamstrung by an injured and ineffective offensive line. He was sacked six times on Sunday before exiting with a neck injury.



While Tyrod Taylor finished the game, it appears that Jones will try to return for Week 6.



"Daboll said Jones told him that he'll be okay. Typical Daniel. He doesn't want to miss any time," Patricia Traina of FanNation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Even if Jones is healthy enough to play, the Giants should consider sitting him for a game or two. Jones has been sacked 28 times in less than five games and appears visibly rattled on the field.



Things won't get any easier against the Buffalo Bills next week, and it might be a good idea to let Taylor take the reins while Jones takes a week to recover and collect his composure.



New York made a four-year, $160 million commitment to Jones during the offseason. Parting with Jones next offseason isn't much of an option, as he'll have $69.3 million in dead money remaining on his deal.

