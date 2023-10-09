3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 5 Loss vs. Dolphins

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 5 Loss vs. DolphinsOctober 9, 2023
The New York Giants' stumble through the 2023 season continued on Sunday. New York fell to the Miami Dolphins in a 31-16 contest that was even more one-sided than the score might indicate.
It's been a struggle for the Giants to gain any momentum this season. They did earn a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but they also lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury during the game.
New York has been blown out in the three games since and in four of their five contests. The playoffs are looking like an extreme long shot at this point, and it may be time for the Giants to consider making some significant changes.
It's becoming clear that the Giants overachieved in 2022 and have come back down to earth. Here's what else we learned during New York's Week 5 loss to Miami.
The Giants May Have Overestimated Brian Daboll's Value as an Offensive Guru
The first year of the Brian Daboll was all positive. Quarterback Daniel Jones looked like a functional starter under the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, the offense was good enough despite not having a go-to receiver, and New York was arguably the most surprising playoff participant in the field.
Daboll went on to be named the NFL's Coach of the Year.
However, New York erred in largely running back the same offense with only a few mid-level additions—like wideout Parris Campbell and oft-injured tight end Darren Waller. Betting on the offense's ability to again overachieve under Daboll may have been a serious mistake.
To be fair, injuries to offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley have hurt the Giants tremendously. However, it's also worth noting that Daboll has struggled in the past with mediocre offensive talent.
As the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2019, Daboll's units ranked 32nd and 29th in total offense. His 2011 Miami Dolphins offense ranked 22nd overall. His 2012 Kansas City Chiefs offense ranked 24th.
New York lacks top-end offensive talent, and it shows. The Giants rank dead-last in scoring and have failed to record an offensive touchdown in three of five games. If they hope to field an above-average offense, they need better talent.
It Might Be Wise to Sit Daniel Jones for a Bit
Jones has taken his fair share of criticism for New York's offensive struggles, but he's been hamstrung by an injured and ineffective offensive line. He was sacked six times on Sunday before exiting with a neck injury.
While Tyrod Taylor finished the game, it appears that Jones will try to return for Week 6.
"Daboll said Jones told him that he'll be okay. Typical Daniel. He doesn't want to miss any time," Patricia Traina of FanNation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Even if Jones is healthy enough to play, the Giants should consider sitting him for a game or two. Jones has been sacked 28 times in less than five games and appears visibly rattled on the field.
Things won't get any easier against the Buffalo Bills next week, and it might be a good idea to let Taylor take the reins while Jones takes a week to recover and collect his composure.
New York made a four-year, $160 million commitment to Jones during the offseason. Parting with Jones next offseason isn't much of an option, as he'll have $69.3 million in dead money remaining on his deal.
The last thing the Giants can afford is to lose Jones to a more serious injury or a total lack of confidence this early in the season.
The Defense Finally Got a Turnover
While New York's offense rightfully took a lot of the blame in the first month, the defense was no better. The Giants came into Sunday ranked 19th in total defense and 29th in points allowed.
A big part of the problem has been New York's inability to generate turnovers. The Giants had no takeaways through three games but had three of them against the Dolphins.
Jason Pinnock provided the day's highlight for New York, returning an interception 102 yards for the team's only touchdown. Xavier McKinney forced a fumble in the second quarter, and Bobby Okereke grabbed the second pick of the day.
The takeaways ultimately meant little on the scoreboard, but it was positive progress for a Don Martindale defense that is supposed to thrive on aggressive play calling and turnovers.
In a season that is quickly spiraling out of control, New York has to take the small positives where it can find them.
If the Giants can start creating takeaways with a little consistency, they might eventually start stringing some wins together. If they can't, it's hard to see from where New York's next victory might come.