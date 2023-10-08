ESPN: Minnesota Billboard Trolls Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Before Chiefs vs. Vikings

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift may or may not be in Minneapolis to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but Vikings fans are having fun with the situation involving Travis Kelce.

My Talk 107.1 in the Twin Cities took out a billboard that says "Beat Taylor's Boyfriend," while Pfizer bought a sign of its own that features the nickname bestowed on Kelce by Aaron Rodgers earlier this week:

The rumored partnership/relationship/whatever between Kelce and Swift has been the dominant topic in the NFL and pop culture over the past few weeks.

Even though Kelce was the one who started the whole thing by talking about how much he wanted to meet Swift and has continued to exploit the situation after she attended two games, he now thinks the NFL is going overboard in how it's covering the music superstar being at games.

"They are not there to get thrown on the TV," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "You never know, you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot. There are certain things you just don't want to be on TV at all times."

It's unclear if Swift will be at U.S. Bank Field on Sunday to take in her third straight Chiefs game. Some fans in Minneapolis have been preparing just in case she does show up.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that Swift would be welcome in the city at any time after the success of her Eras Tour dates in the Vikings' stadium earlier this summer:

"If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we'll be Ready For It. It's possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!"

While the Pfizer billboard is unlikely to get as much attention, it is a good bit of marketing that fell into the company's lap.

In response to Kelce starring in a Pfizer commercial promoting COVID-19 and flu vaccines, Rodgers used his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to call the Chiefs star "Mr. Pfizer."

Kelce had a good sense of humor about the situation and was able to get in a dig at Rodgers and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce told reporters on Friday. "I mean, with the 'stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man."