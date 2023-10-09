Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickup

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupOctober 9, 2023
On the heels of Week 5's afternoon games that saw contenders further separate themselves from the pretenders, both in the NFL and fantasy leagues around the world, it is time to look forward to what Week 6 has in store and which breakout candidates and waiver wire pickups may be the difference between a win and a loss.
From a third-string running back to a ball-hawking defense that has yet to receive the attention it deserves, there are options for teams in need of bye-week help or a replacement for an under-performing star.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated
D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears starting running Kalil Herbert will miss "multiple weeks" after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday's win over the Washington Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Sunday.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> RB Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday night against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>, per sources.<br><br>With Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also ailing, it could be D'Onta Foreman time for Chicago. <a href="https://t.co/V0Ayv4Blzq">pic.twitter.com/V0Ayv4Blzq</a>
The revelation in the same report that backups Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer could miss time, too, means D'Onta Foreman could see considerable playing time in the coming weeks.
Fantasy managers are familiar with Foreman, who bailed many of them out with his performance in Carolina a year ago, when he carried 203 times for 914 yards and five touchdowns, doing so while averaging 4.5 yards a carry.
It was an unexpectedly solid performance for a Panthers team that was among the worst in the league and needed his contributions, particularly after they traded Christian McCaffrey. He rose to the occasion then and will look to do the same for a Bears team that can use any help it can get.
Against a Minnesota defense giving up 111.3 rushing yards a game, there will be plenty of opportunity for the Bears to utilize the heavy-running Foreman to the offense's benefit, opening up quarterback Justin Fields to benefit off of play-action or to run it himself.
Foreman saw his most fantasy yards a season ago and while it is totally understandable that circumstances change and what he has to work with in Chicago is not necessarily what he benefited from in Carolina, he has the opportunity to be a quality pickup for managers that need depth, are facing a bye week, or need to fill a hole following an ill-timed injury, such as the one suffered by Herbert.
Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers while dealing with an abdominal injury and in his absence, Josh Reynolds stepped up, accumulating four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Jameson Williams returned to the lineup and had some believing he would be the primary target for quarterback Jared Goff, but it was his longtime teammate dating back to his days in Los Angeles, Reynolds, who benefited.
Look for that to continue, especially if St. Brown misses any more time.
The two have an established connection and Reynolds is good for a big play or two per game. He has sure hands and experience that Williams does not. The only player that could potentially have an adverse effect on Reynolds' production is rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who caught three balls for two touchdowns.
If the chemistry between him and Goff continues to evolve, it could limit the numbers of balls Reynolds sees.
For now though, do not be surprised if Reynolds' presence in the offensive gameplan continues to increase, especially after he stepped up when needed Sunday in another statement win for the NFC North-leading Lions.
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars are anything but a great defense.
They give up 333 yards per game and rank 21st in the NFL in pass defense. They are better against the run, allowing just under 95 yards a game, good enough for eighth in the league.
They are 12th in the NFL with 10 total touchdowns allowed but have a solid red zone defense that has allowed scores on just 42.9 percent of drives. It is in the turnover category in which the Jags really shine, though.
The team is tied for second in the league with 11 forced turnovers (5 interceptions, 6 fumbles) and is a threat to end any opposing offense's drive early. This Jaguars squad is full of ball hawks, each understanding the value of the takeaway in an offensive league.
Sunday against a red-hot Buffalo Bills team, they recovered a fumble, and cornerback Darious Williams intercepted Josh Allen. The unit did a magnificent job of limiting a seemingly unstoppable Bills team to just 20 points and scoring a big win that re-established Jacksonville as a contender in the AFC.
They may not be a defense jam-packed with stars, but they do their job and can get the ball back in the hands of the offense.
In the world of fantasy football, forcing turnovers means big points from a unit that is not typically relied upon to win managers their weekly match-ups. If you are currently sitting with a defensive squad that has underwhelmed or failed to tally the takeaways you expected them to, consider hitting that drop button and picking up the Jaguars.
Jacksonville is currently rostered in just 15.8 percent of leagues according to FantasyPros and has more than warranted your attention over others, such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots.