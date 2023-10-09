Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickup

1 of 3

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Chicago Bears starting running Kalil Herbert will miss "multiple weeks" after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday's win over the Washington Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Sunday.

The revelation in the same report that backups Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer could miss time, too, means D'Onta Foreman could see considerable playing time in the coming weeks.

Fantasy managers are familiar with Foreman, who bailed many of them out with his performance in Carolina a year ago, when he carried 203 times for 914 yards and five touchdowns, doing so while averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

It was an unexpectedly solid performance for a Panthers team that was among the worst in the league and needed his contributions, particularly after they traded Christian McCaffrey. He rose to the occasion then and will look to do the same for a Bears team that can use any help it can get.

Against a Minnesota defense giving up 111.3 rushing yards a game, there will be plenty of opportunity for the Bears to utilize the heavy-running Foreman to the offense's benefit, opening up quarterback Justin Fields to benefit off of play-action or to run it himself.