NFL Fans Troll Josh Allen, Bills as Super Bowl Pretenders in Loss to Lawrence, Jags

Henry Browne/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will leave London with a defense ravaged by injuries and a host of doubters about their status as Super Bowl contenders.

The Bills struggled for most of the first three quarters of Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading to some criticism from fans.

The game may have finished as a one-score contest, but the final score was much closer than how the contest played. Jacksonville controlled the pace throughout, compiling 474 total yards and holding the ball for more than 38 minutes of possession.

If it weren't for two fumbles by Trevor Lawrence—both coming deep in Bills territory—it's likely the game would have been much closer to a blowout than a nailbiter.

One lost game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme, but the number of players who went down for Buffalo could wind up having a major impact. Star linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones both left with injuries and did not return.

Von Miller, making his season debut as he attempts to come back from a torn ACL, was seen wearing a hat on the sidelines in the second half. It's unclear if Miller re-injured himself or was on a strict snap count.

A host of Bills players also left the game but later returned.

We'll have to await updates on the injuries—particularly to Milano and Miller—but Buffalo will head back home for next week's game against the New York Giants limping.