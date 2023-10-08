X

    NFL Fans Troll Josh Allen, Bills as Super Bowl Pretenders in Loss to Lawrence, Jags

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills avoids Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
    Henry Browne/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills will leave London with a defense ravaged by injuries and a host of doubters about their status as Super Bowl contenders.

    The Bills struggled for most of the first three quarters of Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading to some criticism from fans.

    Drew White @dwhitelending

    Bills are not going to win a Super Bowl with this current team. Diggs needs to leave and they need to decide if they want to rebuild around Allen.

    Shaun @SPORTSNEWS_RHM

    This the team the media have number 1

    Dolphins Brawl ™️ @DolphinsBrawl

    The Bills after becoming Week 4 Super Bowl Champs <a href="https://t.co/0ibd4AHkGn">https://t.co/0ibd4AHkGn</a> <a href="https://t.co/tDG8cbLp5W">pic.twitter.com/tDG8cbLp5W</a>

    LORD @patassfenis

    Buffalo Bills having a week 4 Super Bowl Hangover <a href="https://t.co/8cgpPEAazg">pic.twitter.com/8cgpPEAazg</a>

    Daraleek @Daraleek2

    Bills won their Superbowl last week. Clowns 🤣

    Comms @UnitTenTen

    the bills are not super bowl material bruh lmao

    victor oladipo fan @FanOladipo

    "Bills nows the time to show the nfl you're really a Super Bowl contender"<br>Bills: <a href="https://t.co/lmTjQVx3cm">pic.twitter.com/lmTjQVx3cm</a>

    lumbo @columbo_601

    Bills losing to the Jags. This the very reason why don't nobody take Buffalo serious as Super Bowl contenders fr

    The game may have finished as a one-score contest, but the final score was much closer than how the contest played. Jacksonville controlled the pace throughout, compiling 474 total yards and holding the ball for more than 38 minutes of possession.

    If it weren't for two fumbles by Trevor Lawrence—both coming deep in Bills territory—it's likely the game would have been much closer to a blowout than a nailbiter.

    One lost game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme, but the number of players who went down for Buffalo could wind up having a major impact. Star linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones both left with injuries and did not return.

    Von Miller, making his season debut as he attempts to come back from a torn ACL, was seen wearing a hat on the sidelines in the second half. It's unclear if Miller re-injured himself or was on a strict snap count.

    A host of Bills players also left the game but later returned.

    We'll have to await updates on the injuries—particularly to Milano and Miller—but Buffalo will head back home for next week's game against the New York Giants limping.

    As for the Jaguars, they arrived in London last weekend at 1-2 and one of the most disappointing teams of the first three weeks. They'll leave at 3-2 and back in charge of the AFC South.