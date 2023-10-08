Chicago Marathon 2023: Kelvin Kiptum Sets World Record; Top Results for Men, Women

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Kelvin Kiptum had a Chicago Marathon debut to remember Sunday.

The 23-year-old crossed the finish line in two hours and 35 seconds to set a new world marathon record. That smashes the previous mark (2:01:09) by Eliud Kipchoge in the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

"I feel so happy. I wasn't prepared," Kiptum said of his achievement. "A world record was not in my mind today."

The Kenyan managed his race perfectly. His time at the halfway point was 1:00:48 with an average mile time of 4:38. By the time he completed 40 kilometers, he was averaging just 4:31 per mile.

Benson Kipruto, the 2022 winner of the Chicago Marathon, finished in a distant second place with a final time of 2:04:02.

Sifan Hassan was victorious on the women's side. The two-time Summer Olympics gold medalist was making her debut in a U.S. marathon, and like Kiptum, she made the most of the occasion. Her time (2:13:44) set a course record.

Hassan dethroned the 2022 champion, Ruth Chepngetich, who was nearly two minutes behind.

Here are the top finishers in the men's and women's marathons.

Chicago Marathon Top Finishers

Elite Runners Men

Kelvin Kiptum (2:00:35) Benson Kipruto (2:04:02) Bashir Abdi (2:04:32) John Korir (2:05:09) Seifu Tura Abdiwak (2:05:29)

Elite Runners Women

Sifan Hassan (2:13:44) Ruth Chepngetich (2:15:37) Megertu Alemu (2:17:09) Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:23) Tadu Teshome Nare (2:20:04)

The 30-year-old seemed to be running out of gas. Her final two splits before getting to the finish line were her slowest of the race. She was traveling at 11.45 mph through 35 kilometers, and her pace had slowed slightly to 11.43 mph at the 40-kilometer mark.

Still, Hassan had gotten off to such a blistering start she could afford to lose a bit of ground late and still set a new bar for the Chicago Marathon.

"I'm very happy about my training," she said. "I don't know if six weeks was enough. I felt a little bit cold today and I still ran an amazing time. It's incredible."