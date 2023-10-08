AP College Football Poll 2023: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The newest Associated Press Top 25 poll looks a little different thanks to the most recent installment in the Red River Showdown.

Texas, which entered the game at No. 3, fell to ninth after Dillon Gabriel found Nic Anderson for a three-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left. Oklahoma, meanwhile, moved up from No. 12 to fifth.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 7

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

T19. Washington State

T19. Tennessee

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

The Sooners' victory was the most consequential outcome from Week 6.

As evidenced by its position out of the top 10, a level of skepticism hanged around Brent Venables' squad. Oklahoma's biggest win before Saturday came against Iowa State, so it was tough to gauge how much the team had improved from 2022.

Now, the Sooners look like the Big 12's best team, and looking forward, a 12-0 mark is pretty attainable when they have one ranked opponent (No. 23 Kansas) the rest of the way.

On the other side, plenty of fatalistic Texas fans will worry the Longhorns' 5-0 start was yet another false dawn in the program's long quest back to the college football mountaintop.

Fans didn't learn much about USC after it managed to avoid an upset and beat Arizona 43-41 in three overtimes.

The Trojans fell behind by 17 points in the first half and got out-gained by the Wildcats 506-365. It was a performance that reinforced concerns about USC stretching back to last season, when its national championship aspirations were undone by a poor defense.

Were it not for some results elsewhere, the Trojans might have actually lost some ground in the Top 25 poll.

Week 6 was probably the last in which Notre Dame will enjoy a top-10 ranking this season after the Fighting Irish suffered their second loss in three games. They could do little against Louisville's front seven, and the Cardinals' steady pressure helped result in Sam Hartman's three interceptions and two fumbles.

Washington State didn't make the most of its week off after beating Oregon State. The Cougars lost 25-17 to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, with the Bruins scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal provided the most puzzling decision of Saturday when he opted against the safe play and put the ball in the hands of running back Donald Chaney Jr. with 33 seconds remaining as the Hurricanes were attempting to preserve a 20-17 lead.

Chaney fumbled, and that set the stage for Haynes King's 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with one second on the clock.

The honeymoon period for Cristobal ended when Miami lost seven games in his first year. Now, some within the fanbase might already be wondering whether the 53-year-old is failing to elevate the program beyond where it was under his predecessors.

Moving ahead to Week 7, all eyes will be on Seattle when Washington hosts Oregon. The contest could carry more than just Pac-12 title implications since Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. and Ducks star Bo Nix are two of the top contenders to derail Caleb Williams' bid for a second straight Heisman Trophy.

If one of the two puts up big numbers in a win, then the Heisman race might look a little different this time next week.