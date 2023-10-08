X

    Video: Simone Biles Wins Gold in Balance Beam at 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    US' Simone Biles competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 8, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
    KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

    Simone Biles has added another gold to her collection.

    Biles earned a 14.800 score on her balance beam routine at Sunday's World Championships, narrowly defeating China's Zhou Yaqin.

    USA Gymnastics @USAGym

    What <a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a> did: THAT. 🥇<a href="https://t.co/Urw44FMWuI">pic.twitter.com/Urw44FMWuI</a> <a href="https://t.co/z3iVvX81dW">https://t.co/z3iVvX81dW</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.