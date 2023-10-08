Video: Simone Biles Wins Gold in Balance Beam at 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

Video: Simone Biles Wins Gold in Balance Beam at 2023 World Gymnastics ChampionshipsOctober 8, 2023
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
Simone Biles has added another gold to her collection.
Biles earned a 14.800 score on her balance beam routine at Sunday's World Championships, narrowly defeating China's Zhou Yaqin.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
