NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers Want WR, Texans' Case Keenum Unavailable Entering Deadline

The Carolina Panthers have been "calling around about a wide receiver and other positions," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini added Carolina is also willing to deal some of its own players for NFL draft pick compensation.

Elsewhere, the Houston Texans aren't looking to ship out veteran quarterback Case Keenum despite outside interest. Russini reported the Texans like having an experienced veteran such as Keenum in a quarterback room that includes No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

The Panthers traded away D.J. Moore this past offseason in order to land the No. 1 pick, which they used on Bryce Young. Moore's departure has left a clear void in the passing game.

Adam Thielen is enjoying a return to form with 27 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Even though he's signed through 2025, the 33-year-old probably isn't a long-term solution as the No. 1 wideout, though.

Moving for a receiver who fits better with Young's timeline makes sense, but a team that's 0-4 likely isn't going to get too aggressive before the Oct. 31 deadline. Based on Russini's additional reporting, Carolina might be a seller if anything.

Many expected the Texans to be in a similar position to the Panthers this season as they oriented their future around Stroud. Instead, Houston is 2-2 and locked in a four-way tie for first place in the AFC South.

With the team overachieving, Keenum's value extends beyond whatever mentor dynamic he's occupying with Stroud.

Stroud isn't going anywhere as the starter. He has thrown for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions, and he's 15th in QBR (57.5), per ESPN.com.

Were the rookie signal-caller to get injured, however, Keenum would arguably be a better replacement than Davis Mills if the Texans are maintaining any sort of playoff push. In his two starts in 2021, the 35-year-old went 38-of-57 for 375 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Mills, on the other hand, threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions last year.