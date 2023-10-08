Bears Rumors: Khalil Herbert Likely Out 'Multiple Weeks' After Injury vs. Commanders

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert will reportedly miss "multiple weeks" due to an ankle injury suffered in Thursday's win over the Washington Commanders.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Bears will also be dealing with injuries to running backs Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring). D'Onta Foreman, who was a healthy inactive against Washington, is currently the only healthy running back on the Bears' depth chart.

Herbert rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries before exiting in Washington. Fullback Khari Blasingame wound up receiving eight carries after having only three his entire five-year NFL career with Herbert and Johnson both out of the lineup.

It's possible Johnson does not miss a game due to his concussion given the extra time between suffering the injury Thursday and next Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Regardless, it would not be a surprise for the Bears to make an addition in free agency over the next week. At the very least, it would be prudent to add a running back to the practice squad who could be elevated to the active roster on gameday. Teams get three practice-squad elevations before they're required to sign a player to their 53-man roster to make them active.

Signing a short-term solution at running back and then bumping them up from the practice squad on game days could give Herbert enough time to recover without the team needing to make a cut from its current roster.