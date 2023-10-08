NFL Rumors: Broncos Take Calls after Gregory Trade; Frank Clark, Jeudy, Sutton Linked

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

If the next couple of weeks don't go the Broncos' way, there could be a fire sale in Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported pass rusher Frank Clark has "drawn interest" from rival teams, while ESPN's Adam Schefter noted wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could draw interest ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

The Broncos already started making adjustments to their roster by sending edge rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week.

