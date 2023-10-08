NFLN: J.C. Jackson 'Repeatedly Refused' to Enter Chargers Game Before Patriots Trade

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

J.C. Jackson's tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers had reportedly reached the point of no return.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jackson refused to enter last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders despite teammate Michael Davis suffering an injured ankle. Jackson stood on the sidelines with his cleats untied, saying he wasn't "warm enough to play."

The Chargers traded Jackson to the New England Patriots days later, ending a disappointing tenure for the biggest prize of their 2022 free-agent class.

Jackson played just seven games for the Chargers after signing a five-year, $82.5 million deal in March 2022. He was limited to five games last season due to a patellar tendon rupture and then was benched in favor of Davis after making two starts in 2023. In total, Jackson recorded just 18 tackles and one interception while being paid $38.4 million by the Chargers.

The Patriots will pay Jackson just $1.6 million for the remainder of the 2023 season under terms of the trade agreement.

The remaining $42.5 million in Jackson's contract is non-guaranteed, meaning the Patriots could move on in the offseason if he continues to underperform. PFF gave Jackson a 48.2 overall, which is actually an improvement over the abysmal 28.7 grade he received last season. Since his arrival in Los Angeles, Jackson has been one of the NFL's disappointing cornerbacks.

The Patriots are banking on a return to comfort turning things around. An undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson hauled in 25 interceptions over four years during his first stint in New England and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021.