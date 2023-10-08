Cowboys vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFOctober 8, 2023
A classic NFC matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will serve as the finale for Week 5's Sunday slate.
Although the 49ers and Cowboys aren't in the same division, there's plenty of history between the two franchises. Both have had reigns as powerhouses and they've met in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with the Niners eliminating the Cowboys both times.
The all-time series between the two teams is 19-19-1 with the Niners' divisional round win last year.
Both teams have looked like Super Bowl contenders in the early going. The Cowboys have a baffling loss to the Arizona Cardinals but have been impressive otherwise. The 49ers are 4-0 with just one one-score game.
It's a matchup that every football fan is going to want to tune in to see. That also means it's a game that should have some large betting markets. Here's a look at the game from a betting perspective including the latest odds, spread and picks.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Cowboys +160 ($100 wager wins $160); 49ers -192 (wager $192 to win $100
Spread: 49ers -3.5
Over/Under: 45
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
It doesn't get much better than two storied franchise who also happen to be among the league's best teams in primetime.
The Cowboys are the slight underdogs. Not only are they on the road, but Kyle Shanahan has had Mike McCarthy's number in the most recent entries in this rivalry. The pressure is on for the Cowboys to make a statement about their place in the NFC.
It starts with a defense that is currently locked in a battle with the Cleveland Browns to make the claim for the best defensive unit right now. The Cowboys are second in the league in EPA per play and allow just a 39.7 success rate overall on defense.
The group will be tested on Sunday night. Shanahan continues to be one of the best play-callers in the league and the 49ers offense is second in EPA per play. Going into the season there may have been questions about Brock Purdy's health and whether he could sustain his level of play from 2022.
So far, the answer is that the quarterback is legit and the offense has remained lethal. Purdy has five touchdowns to zero interceptions. The Niners are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the highest success rate on dropbacks in the league.
The Niners defense will be tested too. The unit is ninth in the league in EPA per play but will see an offense in the Cowboys that is ranked sixth.
Ultimately, how well the Cowboys secondary holds up without Trevon Diggs and whether the 49ers defense can slow down the Cowboys offense will determine the winner.
Prediction: Cowboys +3.5, Under
Props to Watch
If you find the matchup too close to call or the point total to be a sharp line, there are plenty of prop bets to consider. These three are worth some consideration if you're looking to make things interesting on Sunday night.
Dak Prescott Under 12.5 Rushing Yards (+100)
There's considerable juice on the over for this prop which makes taking the under even more enticing. Even without the vig, this is an interesting line. Prescott is 2-2 in his first four games on this line. Against the Cardinals and Jets he had 24 and 14 yards respectively. In Prescott's other two games he only had two carries for five yards.
The Niners have done a good job of keeping running quarterbacks in check up until last week. They held Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones to just seven yards on three carries in Week 3 and Kenny Pickett picked up just four yards one carry.
They gave up 48 yards to Josh Dobbs last season but that was on 12 carries and Prescott won't be looking to press the issue.
Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions (-125)
Brandon Aiyuk came back from a shoulder injury firing on all cylinders in Week 4. He caught all six of his targets for 148 yards. It's clear that Brock Purdy trusts his receiver and the matchup is in Aiyuk's wheelhouse.
The Cowboys play more man coverage than anyone in the league, per 33rd Team. Beatin man coverage is Aiyuk's specialty. Last season he was 14th in win route percentage against man and 11th in average separation against man coverage, per Player Profiler.
CeeDee Lamb Over 65.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Lamb has the highest receiving total on the board, but it's a well-earned accolade. Lamb has enjoyed success in his limited exposures against the San Francisco 49ers.
He has three career games against the Niners. In the first, he had 85 yards on five catches and seven targets. His second came in the 2022 playoff contest in which he only saw five targets, bringing down one of them for 21 yards. Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Amari Cooper each got 10 targets in that game.
Last year, Lamb was one of the few bright spots on offense with 117 yards on 10 catches.
Lamb isn't going to get ignored on a nationally televised primetime game. He's going to get the looks and he's good enough to find ways to get open and make plays against a good Cowboys defense.
