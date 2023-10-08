Cowboys vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

3 of 3

If you find the matchup too close to call or the point total to be a sharp line, there are plenty of prop bets to consider. These three are worth some consideration if you're looking to make things interesting on Sunday night.

Dak Prescott Under 12.5 Rushing Yards (+100)

There's considerable juice on the over for this prop which makes taking the under even more enticing. Even without the vig, this is an interesting line. Prescott is 2-2 in his first four games on this line. Against the Cardinals and Jets he had 24 and 14 yards respectively. In Prescott's other two games he only had two carries for five yards.

The Niners have done a good job of keeping running quarterbacks in check up until last week. They held Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones to just seven yards on three carries in Week 3 and Kenny Pickett picked up just four yards one carry.

They gave up 48 yards to Josh Dobbs last season but that was on 12 carries and Prescott won't be looking to press the issue.

Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions (-125)

Brandon Aiyuk came back from a shoulder injury firing on all cylinders in Week 4. He caught all six of his targets for 148 yards. It's clear that Brock Purdy trusts his receiver and the matchup is in Aiyuk's wheelhouse.

The Cowboys play more man coverage than anyone in the league, per 33rd Team. Beatin man coverage is Aiyuk's specialty. Last season he was 14th in win route percentage against man and 11th in average separation against man coverage, per Player Profiler.

CeeDee Lamb Over 65.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Lamb has the highest receiving total on the board, but it's a well-earned accolade. Lamb has enjoyed success in his limited exposures against the San Francisco 49ers.

He has three career games against the Niners. In the first, he had 85 yards on five catches and seven targets. His second came in the 2022 playoff contest in which he only saw five targets, bringing down one of them for 21 yards. Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Amari Cooper each got 10 targets in that game.

Last year, Lamb was one of the few bright spots on offense with 117 yards on 10 catches.

Lamb isn't going to get ignored on a nationally televised primetime game. He's going to get the looks and he's good enough to find ways to get open and make plays against a good Cowboys defense.

