College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 6

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Fresno State entered Saturday's game looking to further its case as the nation's best Group of Five team while also extending the second-longest winning streak at the FBS level to 15 games.

A 5-0 start that included road wins against Purdue and Arizona State had them up to No. 24 in the latest AP poll—the only non-Power Five team to earn a spot among the game's top teams this past week.

Wyoming had other ideas.

The Cowboys handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, building a 24-7 halftime lead and holding on for a 24-19 victory on Saturday night.

So who is the best Group of Five team in the nation now?

The Cowboys themselves have a decent claim with a 5-1 record. Aside from the quality win they just picked up over Fresno State, they also gave Texas everything it could handle a few weeks ago, entering the fourth quarter tied 10-10 before the Longhorns kicked it into gear and came away with a 21-point win.

Tulane, Air Force and James Madison were the other Group of Five teams to receive votes in the latest AP poll, and they are all strong candidates to climb into the top 25 poll in the coming weeks.