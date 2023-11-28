Colts' Jonathan Taylor to Have Surgery on Thumb Injury; Could Return in 2-3 Weeks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will undergo surgery on his thumb injury, and the hope is that he could return in two to three weeks, owner Jim Irsay told The Athletic's James Boyd on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that "puts his status in doubt going forward."

Taylor was sidelined for the first four games of the 2023 season while on the physically unable to perform list recovering from an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension with the Colts ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, ending a contract dispute that had been ongoing since the summer.

Taylor, arguably the most valuable member of the Colts franchise, has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns since making his return this season in Week 5.

Getting the Wisconsin product back into the lineup has also been a big help to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is starting in the place of the injured rookie Anthony Richardson.

The Colts are 4-3 since Taylor's return and 6-5 on the 2023 campaign overall.