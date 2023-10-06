Chiefs' Willie Gay Doubts Cam Newton's Jets Contract Remarks: He'd Be on 1st Flight

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay doesn't believe Cam Newton's remarks about his lack of interest in playing for the New York Jets.

Speaking earlier this week on the RG3 and The Ones podcast, Newton said he wouldn't sign a deal with the Jets on a smaller contract just to return to the NFL.

"You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro," Newton said. "I'm not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal. Those days are over with."

However, Gay said he believes Newton "would be on the first flight out to NY" if he were offered a contract by the Jets.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, hasn't played in the NFL since he last suited up for the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Speculation about his potential to return to the field in New York began when Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1. Many believed the Jets would consider multiple options under center, but they have stuck with Zach Wilson to this point.