NFL Odds Week 5: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

1 of 4

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are giving 5.5 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars even though the game will be played in London—where Jacksonville played in Week 4.



Buffalo won't have pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau, and cornerback Tre'Davius White is on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. However, the Bills appear likely to have pass-rusher Von Miller (torn ACL) for the first time in 2023.



Miller told reporters in London, 'I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bills' second-ranked scoring defense is likely to be too much for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags. While Jacksonville's offense played better in Week 4, Lawrence still isn't back to Pro Bowl form. He has yet to reach 300 passing yards this season and hasn't thrown multiple touchdown passes since Week 1.

