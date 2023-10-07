NFL Odds Week 5: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice NewsOctober 7, 2023
NFL Odds Week 5: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News
There's a ton of injury information to dissect heading into the bulk of the Week 5 slate. We could see several prominent players, including Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor, return to action this weekend.
For bettors, the question is whether player statuses will significantly impact the outcomes of games. The Chicago Bears had no trouble putting away the Washington Commanders on Thursday night despite running out of healthy tailbacks in the second half.
Below, we'll dive into some of the latest injury information and practice reporting and provide a few betting tips based on that intel.
Take the Bills -5.5 Versus the Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills are giving 5.5 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars even though the game will be played in London—where Jacksonville played in Week 4.
Buffalo won't have pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau, and cornerback Tre'Davius White is on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. However, the Bills appear likely to have pass-rusher Von Miller (torn ACL) for the first time in 2023.
Miller told reporters in London, 'I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Bills' second-ranked scoring defense is likely to be too much for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags. While Jacksonville's offense played better in Week 4, Lawrence still isn't back to Pro Bowl form. He has yet to reach 300 passing yards this season and hasn't thrown multiple touchdown passes since Week 1.
Josh Allen and the Bills offense have been clicking since their Week-1 loss to the New York Jets. With linebackers Devin Lloyd (thumb) and Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for Jacksonville, the Buffalo offense should continue rolling on Sunday morning.
Trust the Dolphins -12.5 Versus the Giants
The Miami Dolphins are heavy favorites at home against the New York Giants. Big lines are always dicey, but the Giants lack the offensive playmakers to keep pace with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and the Dolphins.
Miami has averaged 37.5 points per game this season while the Giants have averaged just 11.5.
There's a chance that New York gets star running back Saquon Barkley back from an ankle injury, but don't count on him being at or close to 100 percent if he plays.
"Saquon Barkley questionable but most folks I know in NY think more like doubtful," Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post posted on X.
Even if the Giants manage to put a few points on the board, the Dolphins should pull away. They're too loaded at the skill positions for a New York defense allowing 4.4 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
Miami should win by two touchdowns or more.
Target the Rams at +4 Versus the Eagles
This isn't a huge line, considering the Los Angeles Rams are just 2-2 while the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated.
However, the Eagles haven't played consistently well this season and have won three of four games by less than a touchdown.
L.A. may even the odds a bit by adding Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to an already potent passing attack led by Matthew Stafford and rookie phenom Puka Nacua.
According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Dianna Russini and Jake Ciely of The Athletic, Kupp should not face and "specific limitations" in the game plan.
Philadelphia will be without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back) and safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), which could hinder them against Stafford and L.A.'s passing attack. The Rams offensive line isn't great, but the Eagles have been uncharacteristically uneven against the pass (27th in yards allowed).
Don't be shocked to see Philly engage in an offensive track meet, not unlike its Week 4 overtime game against Washington. The Eagles should prevail, but the Rams can keep it close.
Take the over at 43.5 Points in Colts-Titans
The Indianapolis Colts may have star running back Jonathan Taylor in the lineup when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Indy has yet to officially activate Taylor from the PUP list, but
according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Taylor has been a full participant in practice all week.
If Taylor plays, it will help the Colts and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson tremendously. With or without him, however, this game has some intriguing scoring potential.
The Colts have been a surprise team thanks to Richardson's quick development. However, their defense hasn't been great, ranking 29th in yards allowed and 22nd in points allowed.
Tennessee's defense has been good against the run but awful against the pass, ranking 24th in yards per attempt allowed. The Titans and Colts have each surrendered five passing touchdowns in four games.
This is a relatively low over/under, and the lowest points total the Colts have seen this season 41.
Neither Titans-Colts matchup reached 44 points in 2022, but with Richardson and Taylor in the mix—and Titans running back Derrick Henry finally getting going—this one should.
*Injury information via NFL.com unless otherwise noted.
