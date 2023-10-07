Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

2 of 4

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Managers face another dilemma with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) potentially returning to face the Tennessee Titans.



The Colts have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Taylor off the PUP list, but according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Taylor has been a full participant in every practice this week.



Even if Taylor returns, though, Indianapolis may look to ease him back into action. That could leave a lot of work for Zack Moss, who has been a serviceable fantasy fill-in over the past three weeks.



"Don't go dropping Zack Moss just yet," Jorge Martin of Yahoo Sports wrote.



Unfortunately, this isn't a great matchup for either of the Colts RBs, especially if they split carries. The Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

