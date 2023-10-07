Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the WebOctober 7, 2023
Week 5 kicked off on Thursday night with a lopsided contest between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Quarterback Justin Fields and wideout D.J. Moore both shined in Chicago's 40-20 victory, and they could leave more than a few fantasy managers facing a huge deficit in Week 5.
Managers looking to play catch-up may be short on options too, as the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all on bye.
The good news is that a few fantasy stars could make their returns from injury this weekend. The question is whether they can be trusted.
Below, we'll examine some of the toughest calls of Week 5 and dive into some of the latest fantasy advice from around the web.
Start 'Em: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Dianna Russini and Jake Ciely of The Athletic, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is expected to play in Week 5 and shouldn't be limited:
"The Athletic reported Friday morning the expectation was that Kupp would play this weekend. [Head coach Sean] McVay added that so far he does not expect any specific limitations to Kupp's game workload."
Kupp's point-per-reception (PPR) floor should be high enough to justify a flex start against the Philadelphia Eagles. The big question is whether managers can still trust rookie star Puka Nacua, who has caught a league-high 39 passes for 501 yards and a touchdown this season.
According to NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, Nacua should remain a "borderline WR1" even with Kupp in the lineup.
The Eagles have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, meaning Nacua should have a high ceiling to go with what should still be a high floor.
Trust Nacua even with Kupp returning. Stack the two if that's at all an option.
Sit 'Em: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Managers face another dilemma with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) potentially returning to face the Tennessee Titans.
The Colts have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Taylor off the PUP list, but according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Taylor has been a full participant in every practice this week.
Even if Taylor returns, though, Indianapolis may look to ease him back into action. That could leave a lot of work for Zack Moss, who has been a serviceable fantasy fill-in over the past three weeks.
"Don't go dropping Zack Moss just yet," Jorge Martin of Yahoo Sports wrote.
Unfortunately, this isn't a great matchup for either of the Colts RBs, especially if they split carries. The Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Taylor is a quality dual-threat and should have a decent PPR floor, so he's worth starting for managers really in a bind. However, those with other options should avoid both Taylor and Moss in Week 5.
Sit 'Em: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley may make his return from an ankle injury this week. That could provide a huge boost for managers, as the Miami Dolphins have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
"He will remain an RB1 from a pure volume standpoint despite the Giants offensive struggles," Ari Koslow of FantasyPros wrote.
In his two games this season, Barkley has produced nine receptions, 155 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.
If Barkley is active, his PPR floor will make him worth a flex start. However, managers shouldn't go into Sunday expecting him to play.
"Saquon Barkley questionable but most folks I know in NY think more like doubtful," Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
At this point, managers should plan to sit Barkley and consider other options, pivoting before 1 p.m. kickoff if the 26-year-old is active. One waiver-wire target to consider is Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin.
Start 'Em: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
The Broncos may have Javonte Williams, who suffered a quad injury in Week 4, back against the New York Jets.
According to Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Williams was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable.
However, managers should still trust McLaughlin after his Week 4 breakout performance. He finished with with 72 rushing yards, three catches, 32 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown and showed himself to be an explosive option out of the backfield.
McLaughlin should again see a high-volume workload with Williams ailing. While he'll face a capable Jets defense, New York hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago.
The Jets have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
Consider McLaughlin a prime waiver target to grab as insurance for Barkley. He's rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues but only 32 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.