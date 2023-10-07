NFL Week 5 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

NFL Week 5 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy FootballOctober 7, 2023
The Chicago Bears completely overwhelmed the Washington Commanders in the Week 5 opener, and two of Chicago's biggest stars shined brightly.
Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards. Wideout D.J. Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three scores. Managers who had both in their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups are in a very good position entering the weekend.
Those who didn't get in on Thursday's action will be looking to maximize their value for the rest of the Week 5 slate. Below, you'll find a look at some of our top value plays, along with a few pricey options who can't be trusted.
Quarterback
Target: Zach Wilson, New York Jets. $4,900
Managers willing to spend big on skill players this week should consider taking a flier on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
While Wilson has been anything but consistent throughout his career, he has a strong supporting cast and is coming off arguably the best game of his career. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns with 14 rushing yards and no interceptions.
Now, the 24-year-old will face a Denver Broncos defense that has been one of the league's worst in 2023. The Broncos have surrendered an average of 37.5 points per game and have been vulnerable to both the pass and the run.
Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they both played on Thursday.
Fade: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, $6,600
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally found an offensive rhythm in Week 4. Lawrence finished with 207 passing yards, one touchdown and 47 rushing yards.
However, Lawrence isn't back to being a dependable fantasy QB just yet. He hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns since Week 1 and he has just four touchdowns to go with three turnovers on the season.
Lawrence will also face a daunting matchup with the Buffalo Bills traveling to London for Week 5.
The Bills defense has surrendered just three passing touchdowns this year and ranks eighth in yards per attempt allowed.
No team has surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Buffalo.
Running Back
Target: Breece Hall, New York Jets, $5,400
Managers should consider a value stack this week by pairing Wilson with Jets running back Zack Moss. This should provide value if New York experiences any offensive imbalance against the Broncos.
Denver has been very susceptible to the run, surrendering an average of 5.6 yards per play on the ground. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing RBs than the Broncos.
Hall, meanwhile, should be looking at a heavy workload after starting the year slowly following last season's torn ACL.
"From an opportunity standpoint, there is no pitch count with him anymore," head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Hall should be in store for his best fantasy outing of the season.
Fade: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, $6,800
The Indianapolis Colts have activated Jonathan Taylor from the PUP list, but trusting him in his first game back is extremely risky. For one, there's no guarantee that he'll even play.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts won't decide until Saturday whether to activate him for Sunday's game.
Even if Taylor is active, Indy may lean on Zack Moss as it works to get Taylor back to 100 percent.
The Tennessee Titans also represent an unfriendly matchup. The Titans know the Colts well and did a good job of limiting Taylor last season.
Tennessee has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Wide Receiver
Target: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, $5,500
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers remains a value option, likely because of his rookie status. However, the 23-year-old has already become a focal point of Baltimore's passing attack.
Flowers has racked up 24 receptions on 29 targets for 244 receiving yards. His point-per-reception (PPR) floor is extremely high. His ceiling should also be high against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
While the Steelers have done a tremendous job of pressuring opposing passers, their secondary has struggled to hold up. Pittsburgh relies heavily on turnovers (four INTs this season) but will surrender easy yards. It can be a tough matchup for opposing QB, less so for opposing wideouts.
The Steelers have allowed surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers in 2023.
Fade:: Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars, $6,800
The Bills haven't been as friendly to opposing wideouts. Buffalo has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position, and it is likely to disrupt Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley on Sunday.
Ridley should have a few playmaking opportunities with Bills standout corner Tre'Davious White sidelined by a torn Achilles. However, his ceiling hinges heavily on Lawrence's ability to have a big day.
Don't expect that, especially if Miller is on the field and back to pre-injury form.
Ridley did have a 100-yard game in Week 1 and had a touchdown in Week 4. However, he has failed to top 40 receiving yards in three of his four outings. The ceiling just isn't high enough to trust Ridley at this price point.
Tight End
Target: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams, $4,100
Cooper Kupp is expected to return for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, which could affect the target share of tight end Tyler Higbee.
Higbee has been targeted at least five times in each of the past three weeks and was targeted 11 times in Week 4.
However, there's enough upside here to make Higbee a smart value play. The Philadelphia Eagles will undoubtedly be looking to contain Kupp and Puka Nacua, which could leave Higbee free to make plays.
Higbee is coming off a five-catch, 64-yard game and could have a similar performance against Philadelphia. The Eagles have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Fade: Darren Waller, New York Giants, $5,400
The Miami Dolphins haven't exactly shut down opposing tight ends this season and have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to the position. However, it's just too hard to fully trust New York Giants tight end Darren Waller at this point.
Waller was supposed to become the go-to target that Daniel Jones can trust. He hasn't been that, however, catching just 15 of 23 targets for 153 yards on the season.
The 23-year-old has had exactly one good fantasy game, a six-catch, 76-yard outing in Week 2. In Waller's other three games, he's caught no more than three passes for no more than 36 yards.
At this price, Waller shouldn't be trusted.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
