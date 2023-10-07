NFL Week 5 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

1 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Target: Zach Wilson, New York Jets. $4,900



Managers willing to spend big on skill players this week should consider taking a flier on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.



While Wilson has been anything but consistent throughout his career, he has a strong supporting cast and is coming off arguably the best game of his career. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns with 14 rushing yards and no interceptions.



Now, the 24-year-old will face a Denver Broncos defense that has been one of the league's worst in 2023. The Broncos have surrendered an average of 37.5 points per game and have been vulnerable to both the pass and the run.



Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they both played on Thursday.



Fade: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, $6,600



Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally found an offensive rhythm in Week 4. Lawrence finished with 207 passing yards, one touchdown and 47 rushing yards.



However, Lawrence isn't back to being a dependable fantasy QB just yet. He hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns since Week 1 and he has just four touchdowns to go with three turnovers on the season.



Lawrence will also face a daunting matchup with the Buffalo Bills traveling to London for Week 5.



The Bills defense has surrendered just three passing touchdowns this year and ranks eighth in yards per attempt allowed.

