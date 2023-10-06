X

    Seahawks' Jamal Adams Won't Be Disciplined for Actions Toward Concussion Doctor

    Erin WalshOctober 6, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not be disciplined by the NFL for his actions toward an independent concussion doctor appointed by the league and NFLPA during Monday's win over the New York Giants, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Adams apologized to the doctor on Wednesday with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Jamal Adams @Prez

    <a href="https://t.co/6GqMn5hbod">pic.twitter.com/6GqMn5hbod</a>

