Seahawks' Jamal Adams Won't Be Disciplined for Actions Toward Concussion Doctor

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Won't Be Disciplined for Actions Toward Concussion DoctorOctober 6, 2023
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not be disciplined by the NFL for his actions toward an independent concussion doctor appointed by the league and NFLPA during Monday's win over the New York Giants, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adams apologized to the doctor on Wednesday with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.