X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Got Saved' by Referees in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles, Jets Game

    Erin WalshOctober 6, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the NFL regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tyreek Hill was previously a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but now that he plays for the Miami Dolphins, he's not afraid to share his opinions about his former club.

    During the latest episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill said the Chiefs were "saved" by the referees in their 23-20 Week 4 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, specifically mentioning the defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner that resulted in a Jets interception being overturned.

    Hill also said the Chiefs were "saved" in similar fashion in Super Bowl 57 against Philadelphia, referencing the controversial late defensive holding penalty against the Eagles.

    "The Chiefs," Hill said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, "they got saved like that last year for real though (against) the Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real. If we're being for real."

    "Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game, maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building," Hill said. "I don't know what's going on. Hey, whatever [Travis] Kelce is doing, I know you're helping out the NFL."

    The Chiefs are 3-1 entering Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

    Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Got Saved' by Referees in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles, Jets Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon