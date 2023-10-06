Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Got Saved' by Referees in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles, Jets Game

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyreek Hill was previously a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but now that he plays for the Miami Dolphins, he's not afraid to share his opinions about his former club.

During the latest episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill said the Chiefs were "saved" by the referees in their 23-20 Week 4 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, specifically mentioning the defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner that resulted in a Jets interception being overturned.

Hill also said the Chiefs were "saved" in similar fashion in Super Bowl 57 against Philadelphia, referencing the controversial late defensive holding penalty against the Eagles.

"The Chiefs," Hill said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, "they got saved like that last year for real though (against) the Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real. If we're being for real."

"Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game, maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building," Hill said. "I don't know what's going on. Hey, whatever [Travis] Kelce is doing, I know you're helping out the NFL."