Dolphins Rumors: Terron Armstead Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Not Season-Ending

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The injury is not expected to be season-ending, Pelissero added, though Armstead will miss a minimum of four games. He injured his knee in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Armstead had been dealing with multiple injuries this season and he had only appeared in two games for the Dolphins.

The 32-year-old played 77 percent of Miami's offensive snaps in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and played just 22 snaps in a Week 4 loss to the Bills before being pulled off the field.

Armstead is in his second season in Miami after spending the first nine years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, which selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He earned three Pro Bowl selections during his tenure in the Big Easy and was also a Pro Bowler for the Dolphins in 2022.

With Armstead on the shelf, Kendall Lamm is in line to start Week 5 against the New York Giants. He has appeared in four games for the Fins this season, starting two, and he played just one game for Miami in 2022.