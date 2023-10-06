Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Endorses Chase Claypool Trade with Bears: 'I Like It'

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has given his endorsement of the team's decision to add Chase Claypool to its group of wide receivers.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hill wrote: "Chase Claypool I like it" with a smiley-face emoji.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Bears are sending Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to Miami for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Claypool has been a healthy inactive for each of Chicago's past two games, including Thursday's 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders. He appeared in 10 games for the Bears after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1, 2022.

There's no risk at all for the Dolphins in this deal. They didn't give up anything of significant value, and Claypool will only cost them $2.16 million for the rest of this season. He's in the final year of his rookie deal, so both sides can move on if it doesn't work out.

Claypool is only 25 years old and has shown promise throughout his career. He was a second-round draft pick (No. 49 overall) by the Steelers in 2020. The Notre Dame alum had 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns as a rookie.

In his second season, Claypool finished second on the Steelers in targets (105), receptions (59) and receiving yards (860).

After the failed experiment in Chicago, Claypool is going to a situation with the Dolphins that might be as wide-receiver friendly as any in the NFL. Head coach Mike McDaniel's system is great at getting players into space and letting them make plays.

Claypool doesn't have the speed of Hill, Jaylen Waddle or De'Von Achane, but he's been able to make plays when playing with a quarterback who can get him the ball in downfield along the boundary.