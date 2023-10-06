Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Bills: 'I'll Be Back in No Time'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill picked up a knee injury during last Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but it sounds like he's confident that he won't have to miss much time, if any.

"I'll be good, though. The way I operate, the way I take care of my body, I'll be back in no time," Hill said at the 9:30 mark of his It Needed To Be Said podcast. "I'm like Wolverine, I'm like Logan, baby, I never get injured."

Hill was limited to three catches for 58 yards in Sunday's 48-20 loss, which marked the first time this season that he failed to score a touchdown. He said that once the game got out of hand, he knew it would be best to rest his knee.

"I told myself I can't go back in, man. My knee hurting, and I don't want to put no more pressure on it," he said on the podcast.

Miami's loss to Buffalo served as a wakeup call for the Dolphins, who looked like an offensive juggernaut after scoring 70 points in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

"We still got a young team, man," Hill said after the game. "And obviously, I mean you never want to lose a game in the NFL, but we kind of needed this -- early adversity is always good and we definitely can learn from it and stick together as a team moving forward."