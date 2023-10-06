X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Justin Fields, DJ Moore Leave LeBron James, Fans in Awe as Bears Beat Commanders

    Doric SamOctober 6, 2023

    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    It's taken some time, but it looks like the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection has finally found its groove.

    The duo put forth a dominant performance to lead the Chicago Bears to a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football for their first victory of the season. Fields totaled 282 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-29 passing, while Moore exploded for eight catches, 230 yards and three scores.

    Fields and Moore connected early and often, as the wideout had 126 receiving yards in the first quarter alone. Moore scored two of his touchdowns in the first half to help Chicago build an insurmountable lead, and he reached the end zone again in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    Thursday's game marked the first time this season that Fields didn't commit a turnover. It was a much-needed confidence boost for him and the rest of the team after opening the season with four straight losses.

    Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Fields and Moore during Thursday's victory:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a>

    Justin Fields, DJ Moore Leave LeBron James, Fans in Awe as Bears Beat Commanders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    D.J. Moore has 126 YDS and a TD after 1Q 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/WR0fJxeoE6">pic.twitter.com/WR0fJxeoE6</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FIELDS TO D.J. MOORE AGAIN ‼️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/w3GjNoRZQ2">pic.twitter.com/w3GjNoRZQ2</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    D.J. MOORE WITH HIS THIRD TD 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/8ff9QILEWO">pic.twitter.com/8ff9QILEWO</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Justin Fields is in FULL COMMAND right now.

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    DJ Moore is a playmaker. Can't say it enough. That's what Justin Fields needed. A drive like that to put the game away and a receiver to help him carry out the task.<br><br>230 receiving yards for Moore, the 2nd most in Bears history (Alshon Jeffery - 249)

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Justin Fields looks great. The offensive line is tremendous. DJ Moore is a star. The defense is aggressive.<br><br>Everything went right for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> in the first half. Have to maintain this aggression to avoid a repeat of last week. But this is fantastic football they're playing.

    Robert Schmitz @robertkschmitz

    Fields is playing really well. Looks on time, comfortable<br><br>Also, his supporting cast is BALLING. The OL looks rock solid against a tough matchup, and the WRs (specifically Moore &amp; Mooney) have looked open all night<br><br>Did… did the Bears assemble an offense with weapons after all?

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    It's a beautiful thing to watch complementary football. <br><br>Been saying, DJ Moore is beyond elite. <br><br>Justin Fields is oozing with talent. <br><br>Looks like the Bears have had enough with the distractions and negativity, and are finally playing free.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Dawg Justin Fields just threw a MF beauty to DJ Moore who does the rest in the end zone and gets two feet in. They are playing lights out right now.

    Tyler @TylerFFCreator

    Hope you started Justin Fields and DJ Moore today 🔥🔥

    Moody @EricNMoody

    Justin Fields and DJ Moore on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders: <a href="https://t.co/yrXvlTdVvd">pic.twitter.com/yrXvlTdVvd</a>

    Bookmakers Review @BMRReviews

    Justin Fields and DJ Moore tonight <a href="https://t.co/F1DCjvx1ai">pic.twitter.com/F1DCjvx1ai</a>

    𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜✰ @kingknowsball

    DJ Moore and Justin Fields on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> tonight <a href="https://t.co/NHwHIJpBxB">pic.twitter.com/NHwHIJpBxB</a>

    Brandon Pope TV @BpopeTV

    Fields to Moore <a href="https://t.co/y6oLLOScS0">pic.twitter.com/y6oLLOScS0</a>

    Nicholas Moreano @NicholasMoreano

    DJ Moore just mossed Kendall Fuller for the touchdown. Justin Fields with a perfect ball.<br><br>Moore now has 5 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. <br><br>That type of play was something that you saw early on in training camp when Fields and Moore were connecting on a consistent…

    Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL

    DJ Moore is an animal. Justin Fields slinging it all over the place. This is wild to watch against a good defense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Ryan Polls @ryanpolls_

    FIELDS TO MOORE AGAIN 🔥🔥<br><br>Doing it for Butkus 🙏🙏

    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    Dagger: Fields to DJ Moore for 56 yards and a TD. Wow. Wow. Wow.

    Colb @___Colb___

    Justin Fields and DJ Moore got some elite stats tonight it's a beautiful sight.

    ImBearingDown @ImBearingDown

    Justin Fields' stats when targeting DJ Moore. The 1-2 punch is off to a good start. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/3L7lzy8stv">pic.twitter.com/3L7lzy8stv</a>

    When the Bears traded down from the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to acquire Moore from the Carolina Panthers, it was obvious that they were hoping to provide Fields with a bona fide No. 1 option on the outside. Moore has proved to be just that, as Thursday's performance marked his second straight 100-yard game and third overall this year.

    Fields had struggled to get going in the first three weeks, but he's shown these last two weeks that he can be a reliable signal-caller when he's comfortable. It will be important for him to continue performing at a high level if he hopes to lead Chicago out of its early-season hole.

    The Bears will enjoy some extended time off before returning to action in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15.