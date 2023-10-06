Justin Fields, DJ Moore Leave LeBron James, Fans in Awe as Bears Beat Commanders

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's taken some time, but it looks like the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection has finally found its groove.

The duo put forth a dominant performance to lead the Chicago Bears to a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football for their first victory of the season. Fields totaled 282 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-29 passing, while Moore exploded for eight catches, 230 yards and three scores.

Fields and Moore connected early and often, as the wideout had 126 receiving yards in the first quarter alone. Moore scored two of his touchdowns in the first half to help Chicago build an insurmountable lead, and he reached the end zone again in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Thursday's game marked the first time this season that Fields didn't commit a turnover. It was a much-needed confidence boost for him and the rest of the team after opening the season with four straight losses.

Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Fields and Moore during Thursday's victory:

When the Bears traded down from the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to acquire Moore from the Carolina Panthers, it was obvious that they were hoping to provide Fields with a bona fide No. 1 option on the outside. Moore has proved to be just that, as Thursday's performance marked his second straight 100-yard game and third overall this year.

Fields had struggled to get going in the first three weeks, but he's shown these last two weeks that he can be a reliable signal-caller when he's comfortable. It will be important for him to continue performing at a high level if he hopes to lead Chicago out of its early-season hole.