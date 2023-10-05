Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Following this week's batch of ratings updates in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24, a star running back has moved one step closer to joining the exclusive 99 Club.

San Francisco 49ers speedster Christian McCaffrey received a one-point bump to bring his overall rating to 98 following a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCaffrey racked up 106 yards and three touchdowns while also adding eight catches for 71 yards and another score to lead the 49ers to a 35-16 win. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in three out of four games this season and he's reached the end zone in each contest.

A pair of Buffalo Bills teammates also saw a boost to their ratings this week, as quarterback Josh Allen moved up to a 94 and receiver Stefon Diggs is up to a 97. The talented tandem lit it up in Buffalo's 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, with Allen throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Diggs catching six passes for 120 yards and three scores.

Some of the biggest movers this week were rookies. Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers received a whopping five-point increase, while Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson got a four-point bump and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane earned a three-point boost. Each of them earned unique distinctions, as Achane is now the fastest RB in the game, Flowers is the highest-rated rookie receiver and Robinson has the second-best juke move: