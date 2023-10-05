Ravens' Patrick Queen Calls Out Steelers' Mike Tomlin for 'Disrespectful' Comments

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen has extra motivation to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday's Week 5 contest.

During a game against Pittsburgh his rookie year, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin yelled at him from the sideline, Queen told reporters Thursday.

Tomlin said, "You're not a Raven. You're not supposed to be there. You're not one of them," according to Queen.

"I don't care if he was joking," Queen said. "I don't care if he was serious. At the end of the day I'm on your sideline and you're telling me I'm not a Raven. That's kind of disrespectful."

Queen has one pass defense, 2.0 sacks and 36 combined tackles for the Ravens through four games. He will be expected to start against Tomlin and the Steelers Sunday.

Queen described the Baltimore-Pittsburgh matchup as "the game that defines you and makes you a Raven," making Tomlin's comments even more impactful.

After Queen's rookie season, Tomlin has been publicly complimentary of the Ravens' linebacker. He said in January 2022 that the linebacker "really emerged in Year 2."

"He might be the best linebacker in the AFC North," Tomlin said then. "I know his tape looks like that."

That compliment was apparently not enough to erase their first interaction from Queen's mind. When asked if he thinks about the incident whenever the Ravens play the Steelers, Queen answered affirmatively.

Since Queen arrived in Baltimore as a 2020 first-round pick, the Ravens have matched up against the Steelers six times. Five of those contests resulted in Ravens losses.

"It's not a good record at all, and we're looking to change that," Queen said.

Despite the team's struggles, Queen has historically performed well against the Steelers. He has 35 combined tackles in six contests against the Steelers. That's higher than his career total against any other teams except the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.