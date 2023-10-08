NFL Week 5 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

1 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Jaguars will wrap up a two-game stay in London on Sunday against the Bills, but after beating the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 last weekend at Wembley Stadium, Jacksonville faces a much bigger task against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bills' defense has began to turn things around over the last few weeks and the team is coming off a big win over the Miami Dolphins in which Buffalo held Mike McDaniels' squad to its lowest point total of the season in a 48-20 victory.

While the Bills lost star cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season due to a torn Achilles, Buffalo still has plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball to limit Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense.

It's also possible star linebacker Von Miller returns to the lineup after recovering from a torn ACL. He traveled with the team to London and insinuated on his The Von Cast this week that he would play.

Quarterback Josh Allen is also having a solid season, completing 74.8 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran shouldn't have too difficult of a time carving up the Jacksonville defense, especially with offensive weapons including Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.