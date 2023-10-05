Inter Miami's Lionel Messi Among 2023 MLS MVP Nominees; Played 2 Full League Games

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has played just two full regular-season Major League Soccer games in his storied career.

That couldn't keep him off the shortlist of nominees for league MVP, which was announced by the MLS Thursday.

Messi is one of 30 players nominated to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP honor. Votes will be cast by players, coaches, general managers and media members from October 10 to October 23.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also nominated for the award.

In four regular-season appearances and three starts for Inter Miami, Messi recorded one goal and two assists. He has been sidelined by injury for the team's last four games.

