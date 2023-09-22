Lionel Messi out for Inter Miami's Match vs. Orlando City with Scar Tissue Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will not play Sunday for Inter Miami due to a problem with "old scar tissue," ESPN's Ross Devonport reported.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed the news during a Friday press conference.

"It is probable that these scars bother [him] and don't allow him to even be mentally free to play a game," Martino said about Messi's injury. "It is difficult. We have all experienced pain when we have hit our scars on the corner of a table and this is like that."

Messi missed Inter Miami's game against Atlanta United Sunday before returning to the Inter Miami pitch Wednesday night. He played just 37 minutes in the team's 4-0 shutout of Toronto FC.

The Argentine star also asked to be subbed out in the 88th minute of a World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Ecuador earlier this month.

"The truth is I have not spoken again to Leo since the match, but his experience gives him the capacity even during a match to know when to stop... It is good for me that he is aware that he notices when he has to stop this, like he did in the Ecuador game," Martino said.

Messi's absence comes at a difficult time for Inter Miami. Starting Sunday, the team is set to play five games in under two weeks.

Upcoming Inter Miami games include four contests that will define Inter Miami's chances of sneaking into an Eastern Conference playoff spot as well as the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo. Messi helped the team reach the final with two assists in a semifinal win over Cincinnati in August.

Martino has known ever since signing the international superstar in July that Messi would miss parts of the grueling MLS schedule.

Messi was questionable to play in his August 26 regular-season MLS debut after appearing in seven Leagues Cup matches and a U.S. Open Cup contest in a span of just over one month for Inter Miami.

At that time, Martino said it was "inevitable that we will not have him at some point," per Davenport.

"This will happen at least three times this year, and next year more," Martino said about resting Messi for partial or full games. "We will have to find a solution."