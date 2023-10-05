Marco Simone's 2023 Ryder Cup Hospitality Building Engulfed in Flames on Video

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One of the hospitality structures at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy, went up in flames Thursday in a scary scene at the golf course that just finished hosting the 2023 Ryder Cup merely days ago.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the air as the flames overtook the building:

Adam Woodard of Golfweek shared a statement from Ryder Cup Europe that confirmed there were no injuries and the fire did not spread outside of the single building:

"A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon. Local fire crews were called to the scene at 5:07 p.m. local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any over structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."

The fire happened just four days after Team Europe defeated Team USA by a score of 16½-11½ in the latest edition of the Ryder Cup.

Norway's Viktor Hovland, Northern Ireland's McIlroy and Spain's Jon Rahm were dominant and notched 10.5 of their side's total points. Tommy Fleetwood put the finishing touches on the victory with his win over Rickie Fowler in the singles match portion of the event on Sunday.

It was quite a change from the 2021 Ryder Cup, which the United States captured with ease in a commanding 19-9 win. That is still the most lopsided defeat in the event's history, although Team Europe has consistently enjoyed home-course advantage over the years.