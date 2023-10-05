Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Remains in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Game vs. Packers

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still "in the final stages of concussion protocol" ahead of Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Thursday.

Garoppolo also missed a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion.

Garoppolo suffered a concussion in Las Vegas' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the whole game, completing 28 of 44 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million deal after releasing longtime quarterback Derek Carr after the 2022 season. However, he hasn't been much of an upgrade.

Garoppolo has led the Raiders to a 1-2 record in three starts, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 709 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions.

With Garoppolo sidelined for Week 4, the Raiders turned to rookie quarterback Aiden O'Connell under center. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards and one interception, in addition to rushing for three yards and a score.