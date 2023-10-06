One Advantage for Every Underdog in Divisional Round of 2023 MLB Playoffs

2 of 4

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

What the Rangers Have: Plenty of Home Run Power

If the Wild Card Series round made anything clear, it's that hitting the ball over the fence is still a recommended part of winning games in October.

Home runs have tended to correlate to success in the modern era of baseball's playoffs and, goodness, did that hold true in the first round. The four winners combined to hit 10 home runs. The four losers? Just one.

Which brings us to the Rangers, and specifically to the 233 home runs they hit in the regular season. Only the Twins had as many among American League teams, and even they didn't have anyone top 25 homers. Adolis García, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien did for Texas.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter seems more than ready to take Texas' slugging prowess to the next level. He went deep five times in just 23 games down the stretch of the regular season and promptly collected his first playoff homer on Wednesday.

What the Orioles Don't Have: Enough Home Run Power

The Orioles averaged a sturdy 5.0 runs per game during the regular season, but that was with "only" 183 home runs. That's not too small of a number, but the 50-homer gap between them and the Rangers can't simply be ignored. That's the size of one 2000 Sammy Sosa.

Baltimore's approach to scoring is more so of the holistic variety. What they tend to do better than the opposition includes such things as running the bases, making productive outs and hitting with runners in scoring position.