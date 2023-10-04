Royce Lewis Is Already a Twins Legend, Rays Are a Mess and More MLB Wild Card Takes

Royce Lewis Is Already a Twins Legend, Rays Are a Mess and More MLB Wild Card TakesOctober 4, 2023
It's day No. 1 of Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason, and we've got all sorts of thoughts about what has transpired in the openers of the four best-of-three wild card series.
The biggest takeaway thus far is that the future of baseball is bright. Minnesota's rookie phenom Royce Lewis stole the day, but Texas' Evan Carter and Arizona's Corbin Carroll had big-time postseason debuts of their own. We'll have to wait until the ALDS to see what Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson has up his sleeve for October, but what a start for the young guys.
Not a great start for the East divisions, though. Either Miami or Philadelphia has to win that series, but with both Tampa Bay and Toronto losing to start the day, it's looking like only one of the four wild card teams between the AL East and NL East will make it through to the next round.
That could change with wins on Wednesday and Thursday, of course, but every Game 1 winner of last year's wild card round went on to win its series, three of them doing so in a sweep. So, not a great start for the Rays and Jays!
We'll be updating this list throughout the night as the National League games come to a close, so be sure to check back after the Diamondbacks-Brewers and Marlins-Phillies.
Pencil in Evan Carter for 2024 AL Rookie of the Year
This one was true long before Tuesday afternoon.
Regardless of what prospect ranking service you prefer, Evan Carter was a top-50 minor leaguer heading into the season. He hit .284 with a .411 on-base percentage at Double-A Frisco and thrived in his brief stay at Triple-A Round Rock before making his MLB debut 10 days after celebrating his 21st birthday.
He was then fantastic in the big leagues in September for the Rangers, racking up five home runs and three stolen bases with a 1.059 OPS.
But unless you're a Rangers fan or some sort of dynasty league junkie, maybe Carter hadn't made it onto your radar yet.
That can no longer be the case after his performance in Texas' 4-0 Game 1 win in Tampa Bay.
An extremely patient hitter who loves to bat with a full count—he got there in 20 of 75 regular-season plate appearances, per Tim Kurkjian during the broadcast—Carter drew a pair of full-count walks against Tyler Glasnow in addition to a pair of doubles.
Not only did Carter get on base in all four trips to the plate, but he stole a bag after the first walk and had an impressive diving catch on an Isaac Paredes liner in the first inning.
Just a total package performance from a young man rapidly blossoming into the future of baseball. He should be the heavy favorite for AL Rookie of the Year—unless it starts to look like the Orioles will have Jackson Holliday on their Opening Day roster.
And oh by the way, we're talking about the No. 9 hitter for a relentless Rangers offense.
They weren't anywhere near as potent in August and September as they were through the first four months of the season, and they didn't hit for power in Game 1. But between the nine hits, the six walks and the few freebies they were given by the Rays' defense, they constantly had traffic on the bases and reminded the world why they led the AL in runs scored.
The Rays Lineup Just Had One of the Worst Postseason Games Ever
It's bad enough to get shut out in the postseason, but that happens all the time. Heck, the Rays were shut out by Cleveland in a 15-inning game last October, and the Phillies got no-hit in the World Series.
But getting shut out and committing four errors?
Goodness gracious.
It looked like the Rays' players wanted to be at Tropicana Field as badly as their fans did—the official attendance figure of 19,704 was the worst in more than a century of postseason baseball (excluding 2020) per The Athletic's Tyler Kepner.
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, we were informed by the Associated Press that errors were at an all-time low for a third consecutive season. And Tampa Bay was one of the best with just 74 errors, good for ninth-lowest in the majors.
But they were all over the place in this one.
In addition to the four official errors, Glasnow uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch, first baseman Yandy Díaz somewhat misplayed two balls that were ruled hits, and center fielder Jose Siri could've gotten charged with two errors on the same play, awkwardly trying to field a ball on the hop before launching it into the dugout.
Only one of the four runs that Texas scored was actually unearned, but it was repeatedly deflating all the same and caused Glasnow's pitch count to rise rapidly.
Can they rebound from that disaster to win back-to-back games?
Or are they about to be swept out of the wild card round for a second straight season?
Jordan Montgomery Made Himself Quite a Few Bucks
Jordan Montgomery has quietly been really solid over the past three years, posting a 3.48 ERA dating back to the start of 2021. Per FanGraphs, his 10.2 WAR during that time was good for 17th best among pitchers.
But for some bizarre reason, nobody much cared.
When he got shipped to St. Louis for Harrison Bader at last year's trade deadline, MLB.com's Mike Petriello ranked it as the 14th-most noteworthy deadline deal.
Petriello was a little more enthused by Montgomery on the move this year, but still only had Montgomery to the Rangers as the sixth-biggest deal—the second-biggest move for each of Texas and St. Louis—in what was a painfully boring deadline outside of the Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander trades.
It almost felt like the impending free agent was destined to be an underpaid bargain for some lucky team this offseason, simply by virtue of the lack of respect he had been receiving for years.
But after going seven shutout innings—helping himself out with a ridiculous diving grab of a Siri squeeze bunt attempt in the second inning—how could the 30-year-old lefty not be one of the most coveted arms on the market this winter?
Montgomery has now allowed just one run in 13.2 innings of postseason work in his career.
And if the Rangers advance to the ALDS and he tosses another gem against the Orioles, tack another few million dollars onto his upcoming contract.
Nobody Lives for the Moment Quite Like Royce Lewis
Minnesota's Royce Lewis made history during the regular season with four grand slams in the span of 19 days.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft also hit a salami last season in just the seventh game of his career.
In 13 career trips to the plate with the bases loaded, he has gone 7-for-12 with a walk, five home runs and 24 RBI.
And if there were somehow any lingering questions about how clutch the 24-year-old infielder could be, Lewis went out there and mashed a two-run home run in the first plate appearance of his postseason career, followed by a darn-near-400-foot opposite field solo shot in his second trip to the plate.
Could we be looking at this year's version of 2020 Randy Arozarena?
If you'll recall, Arozarena had a 1.022 OPS in limited action during the regular season, and then lost his mind in the postseason, hitting 10 home runs in 20 games with a 1.273 OPS—as the Rays snapped a more-than-decade-long-drought of losing in the ALDS in four straight trips to the playoffs.
The Twins are in a similar boat as the Rays were three years ago, finally snapping their infamous 18-game postseason losing streak, but still looking to actually win a series for the first time since 2002.
If they're going to pull it off and even go on a deep run over these next few weeks, the rookie with a flair for the dramatic will surely play a major role.
Toronto's Offense Continues to Underwhelm in 2023
On paper, the Toronto Blue Jays should have had one of the most potent offenses this season.
Bo Bichette led the AL in hits in each of the past two seasons. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the best sluggers (not named Aaron Judge) between those two campaigns. Matt Chapman was entering a contract year fresh off back-to-back 27 HR seasons. Alejandro Kirk was a reigning Silver Slugger. They traded for Daulton Varsho, who was Arizona's best offensive weapon in 2022. Surely George Springer had something left in the tank, too.
But it just never came together, as they inexplicably scored fewer rans than any other AL team that made the playoffs.
Bichette hit well, but missed a big chunk of the second half. He was one of eight Blue Jays to hit at least 10 home runs, but the team leader was Guerrero at 26 as none of the regulars managed to slug better than .490.
That trend continued in a big way in Game 1 in Minnesota, with the Blue Jays managing just one run and one extra-base hit in a 3-1 loss to the Twins.
That lone scoring play came on Pablo López's final pitch of the night on an opposite field flare by Kevin Kiermaier that third baseman Jorge Polanco narrowly missed snagging.
The big letdown came in the eighth inning when Guerrero's leadoff double against Griffin Jax—a reliever with seven blown saves and 10 losses during the regular season—went completely to waste with two strikeouts and a groundout.
Got to score at least one run in that situation, but Toronto was unable to capitalize. Again.