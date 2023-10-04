Royce Lewis Is Already a Twins Legend, Rays Are a Mess and More MLB Wild Card Takes

1 of 5

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

This one was true long before Tuesday afternoon.

Regardless of what prospect ranking service you prefer, Evan Carter was a top-50 minor leaguer heading into the season. He hit .284 with a .411 on-base percentage at Double-A Frisco and thrived in his brief stay at Triple-A Round Rock before making his MLB debut 10 days after celebrating his 21st birthday.

He was then fantastic in the big leagues in September for the Rangers, racking up five home runs and three stolen bases with a 1.059 OPS.

But unless you're a Rangers fan or some sort of dynasty league junkie, maybe Carter hadn't made it onto your radar yet.

That can no longer be the case after his performance in Texas' 4-0 Game 1 win in Tampa Bay.

An extremely patient hitter who loves to bat with a full count—he got there in 20 of 75 regular-season plate appearances, per Tim Kurkjian during the broadcast—Carter drew a pair of full-count walks against Tyler Glasnow in addition to a pair of doubles.

Not only did Carter get on base in all four trips to the plate, but he stole a bag after the first walk and had an impressive diving catch on an Isaac Paredes liner in the first inning.

Just a total package performance from a young man rapidly blossoming into the future of baseball. He should be the heavy favorite for AL Rookie of the Year—unless it starts to look like the Orioles will have Jackson Holliday on their Opening Day roster.

And oh by the way, we're talking about the No. 9 hitter for a relentless Rangers offense.