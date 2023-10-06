Next NFL Superstar QBs? Ranking Best Young Signal Callers Who Could Join Elite Tier

The 49ers have won each of Purdy's first nine regular-season starts, and if he were qualified, the 2022 seventh-round pick would be the highest-rated passer in NFL history. This season, he's got a near-perfect passer rating on deep balls, and he's been clutch whenever needed.

There aren't many, but there are reasons for caution. There's a reason he was the last pick of the entire '22 draft, and the sample size remains extremely small (just 282 career passes). He surprised a lot of defenses that were unfamiliar with him last season, and he continues to benefit from having one of the best supporting casts in the NFL. There may be something magical here, but we still need to see a lot more. He's gotten away with a bunch of turnover-worthy plays, so it's still possible the clock will eventually strike midnight on Mr. Irrelevant.