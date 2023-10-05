Report: Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Could Sell for $2.5M at Auction

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The jersey Tom Brady wore for his final NFL game is about to go up for auction, and it could blow past the record for the most expensive game-used jersey.

TMZ Sports reported the piece of history will be up for bidding at the auction running in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The price tag for Brady's jersey could climb as high as $2.5 million, far surpassing the $1.2 million someone paid for Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII.

"Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady's unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

Brady and the Bucs came out on the losing end in the 2023 NFC Wild Card Round. He threw for 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in what proved to be his last appearance in the NFL.

His jersey won't be the hottest item on offer at the Vegas auction. Bloomberg's Hannah Elliott reported the car Lewis Hamilton drove for his first Formula One win with Mercedes in 2013 is also on the list and valued between $10 million and $15 million.