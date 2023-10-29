Steelers Rumors: Kenny Pickett's Status for Titans Game TBD After Rib Injury

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans is "up in the air" after he suffered a rib injury during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted the team wants to see how the signal-caller is feeling on Monday.

The second-year player took a hard hit late in the first half:

He was later ruled out.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett, although there was only one play before the end of the half. Despite initially being expected to return in the second half, Pickett was not available.

Pickett also suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Houston Texans and was replaced by Trubisky. Fortunately for the quarterback and team, he avoided a significant injury, which became apparent when he played the next game.

The 25-year-old's development was one of the biggest storylines for the Steelers coming into the season after he completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions as a rookie in 2022.

Pittsburgh made him the franchise quarterback with a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he has responded in his second season by completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,257 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions entering Week 8.