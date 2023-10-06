Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

3 of 4

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Managers looking for long-term value should consider Chargers rookie wideout Quentin Johnston, who is rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues. Los Angeles lost No. 2 receiver Mike Williams to a torn ACL, and Johnston may eventually step in to fill his role.



For Week 5, however, New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed is worth a claim. Shaheed has caught at least three passes in three of four games this season and could get an opportunity to shine against the New England Patriots this week.



The Patriots are likely to put a lot of focus on slowing No. 1 target Chris Olave, which could open the door for Shaheed.



Last week, New England held Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb to just four catches and 36 yards, though he did score a touchdown. Complementary receivers Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert, meanwhile, each had at least four receptions and 53 yards.

