Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers for Playing 'Soft' vs. Texans, Doesn't Blame Coaches

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It is no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers fans have grown frustrated with offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the team's 2-2 start to the season, but running back Najee Harris believes the players are at fault.

"We can't just keep pointing fingers (at coaches)," Harris said while adding that the Steelers played "soft" in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

"We've got to point at ourselves. It's the man in the mirror, really. This is the NFL. Everybody runs the same damn plays. Everyone disguises them differently. It's how we play it. Honestly, I don't think we're playing with that edge right now."

He went on to say the players have "to execute the plays" and that "coaches can only coach" and cannot continue to be the excuse for poor offensive play.

Pittsburgh managed just six points against a Texans team that allowed an average of 24.3 points in its first three games of the year. Kenny Pickett threw for just 114 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception before exiting with an injury, while the rushing attack did not find the end zone either even though Harris was something of a bright spot with 71 yards on 14 carries.

The Steelers are 29th in the league in both yards (263) and points per game (15.5) through four contests and are fortunate to be 2-2 given the offensive production.

The upcoming game against the rival Baltimore Ravens could be something of an inflection point for the season, as a win would give them plenty of momentum heading into the bye. However, a loss would drop them two games back of the Ravens in the AFC North with a head-to-head defeat.