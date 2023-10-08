NFL Week 5 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

0 of 12

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It's hard to ask for a better Sunday schedule than what the NFL has in store in Week 5.

Everything starts off with a London showdown between two AFC contenders looking to make a deep playoff run in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Then the always heated AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers takes center stage.

Finally, the Sunday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might be one of the games of the year.