    NFL Week 5 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys meet on the field after their game in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
      Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

      It's hard to ask for a better Sunday schedule than what the NFL has in store in Week 5.

      Everything starts off with a London showdown between two AFC contenders looking to make a deep playoff run in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Then the always heated AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers takes center stage.

      Finally, the Sunday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might be one of the games of the year.

      So keep it locked right here for all the updated highlights of the biggest plays throughout Sunday's action.

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

      First Quarter

      Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones in the back of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score.

      NFL @NFL

      Mmm whatcha Zayyy?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsBUF</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA">https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA</a> <a href="https://t.co/KoBoPo2DnR">pic.twitter.com/KoBoPo2DnR</a>

    Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      The Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

    Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

      GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.

    Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 1: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
      Michael Hickey/Getty Images

      The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET.

    New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

      The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins play an inter-conference game at 1 p.m. ET.

    New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 01: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
      Perry Knotts/Getty Images

      The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET.

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
      Nick Cammett/Getty Images

      The Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest edition of their AFC North rivalry at 1 p.m. ET.

    Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 1: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles yells out prior to the start of the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on October 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
      Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC battle at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Andy Lyons/Getty Images

      The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from their slow start to the season when they face the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Jets at Denver Broncos

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will both be going for their second win of the season when they play at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings play in a matchup of reigning division champions at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off in a potential NFC Championship Game preview on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

