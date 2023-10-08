NFL Week 5 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 5 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsOctober 8, 2023
It's hard to ask for a better Sunday schedule than what the NFL has in store in Week 5.
Everything starts off with a London showdown between two AFC contenders looking to make a deep playoff run in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Then the always heated AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers takes center stage.
Finally, the Sunday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might be one of the games of the year.
So keep it locked right here for all the updated highlights of the biggest plays throughout Sunday's action.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
First Quarter
Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones in the back of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score.
NFL @NFL
Mmm whatcha Zayyy?
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
The Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET.
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins play an inter-conference game at 1 p.m. ET.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest edition of their AFC North rivalry at 1 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC battle at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from their slow start to the season when they face the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will both be going for their second win of the season when they play at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings play in a matchup of reigning division champions at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off in a potential NFC Championship Game preview on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.