Seahawks' Jamal Adams Apologizes to Doctor for Outburst Over Concussion Protocols

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has apologized for his outburst toward an independent doctor on the sideline during Monday's win over the New York Giants.



Adams wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

After the independent's doctor assessment, the Seahawks ruled Adams out with a concussion.

Monday's game was the first time Adams had suited up in 13 months after recovering from a left quad tendon tear suffered during Seattle's 2022 season opener.

The 27-year-old played just nine snaps before being struck in the head by the knee of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones while trying to make a tackle. When he stood up, he was noticeably uneasy and was pulled out of the game by the independent concussion doctor on the sideline.

Adams, understandably frustrated after suffering another injury in his first game action in more than a year, yelled at the doctor before walking off the field and into the locker room.

The NFL is now considering discipline against Adams for his actions toward the doctor following his sideline evaluation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear what a punishment would entail.

Despite the injury, Adams is expected to play Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals when the Seahawks return from their bye week, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters this week.

"He got kicked in the head and so he misses this game, but the preparation to get him to this and then with the week coming off, he's going to be fine, I'm sure, and then be back out there," Carroll said. "So it's just a little glitch right now."