Giants' Daniel Jones Addresses Brian Daboll Sideline Video: 'We Were All Frustrated'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has broken his silence regarding his sideline altercation with head coach Brian Daboll after he threw a game-sealing pick-six in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

"We were all frustrated," Jones told reporters Wednesday. "Costly mistake. I can't afford to do that."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.