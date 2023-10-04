Giants' Daniel Jones Addresses Brian Daboll Sideline Video: 'We Were All Frustrated'October 4, 2023
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has broken his silence regarding his sideline altercation with head coach Brian Daboll after he threw a game-sealing pick-six in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
"We were all frustrated," Jones told reporters Wednesday. "Costly mistake. I can't afford to do that."
