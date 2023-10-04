X

    Giants' Daniel Jones Addresses Brian Daboll Sideline Video: 'We Were All Frustrated'

    Erin WalshOctober 4, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Daniel Jones #8 and head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are seen after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has broken his silence regarding his sideline altercation with head coach Brian Daboll after he threw a game-sealing pick-six in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

    "We were all frustrated," Jones told reporters Wednesday. "Costly mistake. I can't afford to do that."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

