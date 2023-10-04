Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Had 'Calming Effect' on Zach Wilson, NY Before Chiefs Game

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly felt a "calming effect" amid Aaron Rodgers' presence ahead of last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that despite Rodgers' limited presence, his return behind the scenes "helped everybody feel better and play better." The Jets were unable to parlay their newfound confidence into a victory over the Chiefs, losing 23-20, but they had their best offensive performance of the season.

Rodgers was seen on the sideline pregame walking around in crutches on his surgically repaired Achilles. He then spent the game in a luxury box, watching on as Zach Wilson threw for a season-high 245 yards and two touchdowns.

"Other than the first quarter and some stuff in the fourth I thought Zach played really well and we were really efficient moving the ball," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. "We spot them 17 and then came roaring back and the crowd was electric. I don't talk about moral victories but definitely a lot to build from that game the other night. Hopefully we can get this one this week and start getting on a roll into the bye week, get healthy and we're ahead coming out."

Rodgers has remained steadfast in his desire to make a historic comeback and play again this season.

Of course, the Jets have to make that risk worthwhile by making themselves a playoff contender. They have not been able to do so through the first four weeks, sitting at 1-3 and in the basement of the AFC East.