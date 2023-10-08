Usman Nurmagomedov Defeats Brent Primus by Unanimous Decision at Bellator 300

José Prestes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Usman Nurmagomedov entered Saturday as a heavy favorite to retain his Bellator lightweight championship belt, and that's exactly what happened as he won via unanimous decision over Brent Primus in San Diego's Pechanga Arena.

All three judges scored the match 50-45 in Nurmagomedov's favor, and it's clear why given the champion's dominance throughout.

Nurmagomedov, 25, is a cousin of ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He's making a great name for himself with a professional record of 18-0 (eight knockouts, six submissions, four unanimous decisions).

He's 7-0 in Bellator with his most recent win occurring in March when he defeated Benson Henderson by first-round submission in the Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Primus, 38, is 12-4 lifetime (10-4 Bellator). He earned his semifinal spot after defeating Mansour Barnaoui via unanimous decision at Bellator 296 in Paris last May.

The match also served as the first of two semifinal bouts in the ongoing Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Tournament. Patricky Pitbull will face Alexandr Shabliy on Nov. 17 at Bellator 301 for the other semifinal.