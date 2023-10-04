Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins Predicts Win over 49ers: 'This Is the Year We Get Them'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins didn't quite guarantee a win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he's very confident in his team's ability to beat them on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the marquee matchup, Hankins said he "definitely" thinks "this is the year we get them."

The 49ers and Cowboys have met in the playoffs each of the past two seasons. San Francisco has come out on top in both games, including a 19-12 victory in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

Hankins explained the Cowboys are treating this game like more than just a regular-season matchup because the recent success San Francisco has had against them:

""It's always a battle going when we're going against the Niners, and obviously the last two years, they've had our number. So this game means a lot more to us than just a regular-season game. Two of the best teams in our [conference], so we've got to turn the page and beat the 49ers, man."

Hankins was only involved in one of those games. He was with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season and was traded to the Cowboys midway through last season.

The rivalry between the two NFC powerhouses dates back to the 1970s. They have played in the NFC Championship Game six times, three more than any other conference title matchup between two teams in either conference.

This is the first regular-season meeting between the two teams since Week 15 of the 2020 season. Dallas won 41-33 at AT&T Stadium, though neither club was a playoff contender at that point.

Sunday's showdown is between arguably the two best teams in the entire NFL. The 49ers are one of only two undefeated teams through the first four weeks. They have won 14 straight regular-season games dating back to Week 8 last year.

No NFL team has won 15 consecutive games in the regular season since the Carolina Panthers had 18 straight victories from Week 14 of the 2014 season through Week 15 of the 2015 season.

The Cowboys have won three of their first four games and have held their opponents to a total of 41 points. They are the only team that has allowed fewer than 55 points.