Bears vs. Commanders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Both the Bears and Commanders will be looking to make a statement on Thursday following close losses in Week 4.



Washington will look to prove that, at 2-2, it is a legitimate playoff contender. Sam Howell and the Commanders went toe-to-toe with the Eagles on Sunday, falling just short in overtime. Washington shouldn't be taken lightly, and it will try to prove that by dominating the Bears at home.



Chicago, meanwhile, will look to show that Fields' breaking passing performance in Week 4—35 yards, one touchdown, one interception—was not a fluke. It's reasonable to believe that it was, given how poorly the Denver Broncos have played defensively.



If Fields doesn't show significant progress as a passer between now and the end of the regular season, there will be little stopping Chicago from using one or both of its two first-round picks to obtain a top 2024 QB prospect.



Fields, though, is more focused on winning than individual performances.



"At this point, winning is just the No. 1 thing on my mind, so I'd rather do that than accomplish any individual goal or individual statistic that there is," the Bears' signal-caller said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.



The Bears didn't win in Week 4, largely because of a defensive collapse. It's hard to envision Chicago winning this week for the same reasons.



Howell has looked like a far more polished and poised passer after five starts than Fields has in 29 of them. The biggest issue for Washington's quarterback has been pass protection—and Chicago struggles to generate pressure.



Through the first month, Howell has been sacked a whopping 24 times. The Bears, though, have recorded just two quarterback takedowns. Expect Howell, Terry McLaurin and the Washington passing attack to slice through a Bears defense that ranks 31st in both yards per pass attempt and passing touchdowns allowed this season.

