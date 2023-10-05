B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 5October 5, 2023
B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 5
The 2023 fantasy football season is a month old and starting to take shape—for better or worse.
For some, things are going swimmingly. They have ridden San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie phenom Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams to excellent starts.
Then there are the folks who watched Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffer a season-ending knee injury or spent early picks on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. They are 1-3 and 0-4, with their season circling the drain.
No matter which extreme you're at, every fantasy manager has something in common in Week 5: Everyone wants to win, whether it's to halt a skid or keep the good times rolling.
This guide is here to help you do that, by providing game-by-game analysis of injury information, players to start or sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
Let's get to it, starting in the nation's capital.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Key Injuries
The Bears enter this contest relatively healthy in offensive, but the Commanders could have issues at wide receiver. Jahan Dotson (ankle) and Curtis Samuel (quadriceps) are both questionable, although both practiced in a limited fashion this week.
Start of the Week
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Robinson has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers after four weeks, and he should continue his hot start to the 2023 campaign against a Bears defense allowing the most fantasy points in the NFC to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]: Kmet is coming off one of the biggest games of his career, but he's unlikely to repeat his 7/85/2 stat line against a Commanders defense that ranks last in PPR points surrendered to tight ends this season.
Sleeper
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: This is, of course, contingent on Samuel being a go Thursday night, but he has quietly been more productive than Dotson and posted a season-high 18.2 PPR points last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Justin Fields had easily his best game of the season last week against Denver, passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns. But the Bears offense is a mess. If you can get any kind of reasonable value for the quarterback from a manager who thinks last week was less fluke against bad defense than the beginning of a turnaround, make the deal.
Stat to Know
33.5: The number of rushing yards that Fields is averaging per contest a month into the 2023 season. That's a career low and more than 40 fewer yards per game than he posted a year ago. So much of his fantasy value is predicated on his ability to pick up yardage with his legs, and it took last week's explosion against Denver's woeful offense to get him to QB13 for the year.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (London)
Key Injuries
There's only one fantasy-relevant injury of note in this game as the Bills prepare to head across the Pond to face the Jaguars, who are playing in London for a second straight week. Jacksonville wide receiver Zay Jones has missed the past two games with a knee injury, and he remains "day to day," according to head coach Doug Pederson.
Start of the Week
Buffalo Bills Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]: The Bills just did an excellent job shutting down (or at least slowing down) the Miami Dolphins last week, and the Jaguars have struggled to move the ball consistently this season.
Sit of the Week
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Kirk's production has picked way up with Jones on the shelf, and the Bills lost cornerback Tre'Davious White last week. But Buffalo is still allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]: Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions has stolen the thunder among rookie tight ends this season, but Kincaid could have a coming-out party against a Jaguars defense that has given up the fifth-most PPR points to the position this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Four weeks into the 2023 season, Trevor Lawrence is 17th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. That number may well drop after Sunday's matchup with Buffalo's stout defense. But I still believe in both his talent and the weapons around him. If you can acquire the signal-caller at a reasonable cost, it's a move that could pay off big down the road.
Stat to Know
229.3: That's the number of passing yards the Jaguars are averaging this season. It's a number that doesn't sound all that impressive, but it's quietly 11th in the NFL. Lawrence is a rising young quarterback, and Kirk, Jones and Calvin Ridley are an excellent trio of wide receivers. This is a passing offense that is going to get better as the season progresses.
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Key Injuries
The Houston Texans are all kinds of beat up along the offensive line, but the team's skill-position players are relatively healthy. The same goes for the Atlanta Falcons, although it's been so long since we saw some of their pass-catchers that there is some question as to whether they actually exist.
Start of the Week
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: The Falcons aren't an especially good fantasy matchup for quarterbacks, but that doesn't matter given how well Stroud is playing. The rookie is on fire and has become a legitimate low-end fantasy QB1.
Sit of the Week
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: It's been a rough start to the season for Pierce, who has averaged less than three yards per carry this year. The Falcons have given up the second-fewest PPR points to running backs this season.
Sleeper
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: The Houston defense has been susceptible to the run, allowing 116.5 yards per game and the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs. You may not have noticed, but the Falcons like to run the ball.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Pierce's per-carry effectiveness has been less than good this season, but he's had at least 15 touches in three of four games and his schedule softens up somewhat over the season's second half. Any featured back who can be acquired at a discount is worth taking a look at.
Stat to Know
Zero: The number of interceptions Stroud has thrown over the first four games of his NFL career. The Ohio State product has topped 300 passing yards in a game twice, tossed six touchdown passes and posted a passer rating of over 100, all with a wide receiver corps that doesn't inspire cartwheels and an offensive line that's in shambles. The kid is for real, folks.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Key Injuries
The Carolina Panthers are struggling offensively, but that unit should be at full strength Sunday, although running back Miles Sanders has been playing through a groin injury. The Lions could be without wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown due to a toe injury.
Start of the Week
David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Jahmyr Gibbs supporters don't want to hear it, but Montgomery is the clear lead back for the Lions ahead of a matchup with the Carolina Panthers and their 27th-ranked run defense.
Sit of the Week
Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: The Detroit Lions currently sport the NFL's No. 1 run defense, allowing just 60.8 yards per game. That's bad news for Sanders, who just carried the ball 13 times for a whopping 18 yards last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sleeper
Detroit Lions Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: Last year, the Lions were dead last in the league in total defense. Fast-forward one year, and they are fourth in the league ahead of a matchup with a Panthers team giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Right now, many of the fantasy managers who were so high on Gibbs entering the season are tearing their hair out over his lack of usage. You might be able to take advantage of that frustration. There's a lot of season left, and the Lions drafted him 12th overall for a reason. His role will increase as the year moves on, and he's one injury away from potentially exploding.
Stat to Know
111.9: The difference in total yards allowed by the Lions last year (392.4) vs. this season (280.5). The real kicker is that the team's big free-agent acquisition this year (safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson) was lost to injury. They have improved with essentially the same personnel as last year's disaster of a unit.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Key Injuries
For the visiting Titans, wide receiver Treylon Burks missed practice Wednesday with the knee injury that caused him to sit out last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Colts are expected to get running back Jonathan Taylor back at practice Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated or play against Tennessee.
Start of the Week
Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Much like last year, the Titans are struggling to defend the pass in 2023. Through four weeks, they have surrendered the sixth-most PPR points to wide receivers.
Sit of the Week
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Also much like last year, the Titans are a hard team to run on. They have a top-five run defense for the second year in a row. Throw in the potential return of Taylor, and MossFest 2023 may be winding down.
Sleeper
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: Downs' role in the Colts offense is expanding, with the third-round rookie averaging just under seven targets per game this season. Again, the Titans are a team who can be thrown on.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The situation with Taylor is as muddy as ever, although head coach Shane Steichen indicated that the relationship between player and team may be thawing. If you're a believer in reconciliations, this is your last best opportunity to take a run at acquiring fantasy's No. 1 running back in 2021 at some kind of discount.
Stat to Know
22.75: That's the number of fantasy points per game Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is averaging—the second-most at the position after four weeks. He's completed about 57 percent of his passes, averaged 5.7 yards per carry and totaled seven touchdowns in three games. We knew he would gain yardage with his legs, but he's been better throwing the ball than many expected, this writer included.
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
Key Injuries
For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley remains sidelined by an ankle injury, although he participated in some team drills Wednesday. Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson is eligible to return from injured reserve after missing the first four games of the season, but his 21-day practice window hasn't been opened yet.
Start of the Week
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Achane has been on quite the roll the past two weeks, averaging a ridiculous 11.4 yards per carry. The Giants have surrendered the 10th-most PPR points to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: The Dolphins are actually an excellent fantasy matchup for quarterbacks. But Jones and the Giants offense are such a disaster right now that he can't be started with any confidence.
Sleeper
Miami Dolphins Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Yes, the Dolphins just allowed 48 points to the Buffalo Bills. That's 45 points more than the Giants scored last week in a game where Jones was sacked a staggering 11 times and threw a pick-six. No team has allowed more fantasy points to defenses than New York.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Given the hype surrounding Achane, he seems to be a combination of Barry Sanders, Captain America and Santa Claus. He's also the definition of a "sell high" candidate. His value is at its zenith. He's a player you don't even have to shop—just say he's available and the offers will come to you.
Stat to Know
11.5: The number of points per game that New York's NFL-worst offense is averaging this season. The offensive line is atrocious, the run game is non-existent without Barkley, and the passing-game weapons are unimpressive. And Jones has been terrible. Right now, wise fantasy managers are staying as far away from the Giants offense as possible.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
Key Injuries
The Patriots were rocked by injuries on defense last week, but their reeling offense is relatively healthy. The New Orleans Saints got back the services of running back Alvin Kamara last week, but tight end Juwan Johnson injured his calf against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is questionable for Week 5.
Start of the Week
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: From a fantasy perspective, this game is a dog—two sputtering offenses and a lot of punting. But if his 2023 debut last week was any indication, at least we know Kamara will be heavily involved in the offense.
Sit of the Week
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Henry started off the season hot, but like the rest of the New England offense, his production has fallen off. The Saints have surrendered the fourth-fewest PPR points to tight ends this season.
Sleeper
New Orleans Saints Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]: Have I mentioned that both offenses in this matchup are, um, bad? After giving up a pair of defensive touchdowns to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Patriots lead the AFC in fantasy points allowed to defenses.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Four weeks into the 2023 season, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is barely clinging to low-end RB2 numbers. But he remains the clear No. 1 back in the New England offense, and his passing-game involvement helps in PPR scoring systems. If you believe he can rebound, he can likely be had relatively cheaply in a trade.
Stat to Know
29.3: That's the number of points this pair of bottom-six offenses have combined for per game this year. The Dallas Cowboys have as many defensive and special teams touchdowns (four) as the Saints do offensively. There are five NFL teams averaging more points per game on their own than the Patriots and Saints combined. This is another Week 5 tilt where the fewer players from it you have in your starting lineup, the happier you will likely be by Sunday evening.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers have issues under center. Quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his knee last week in Houston, but he practiced Wednesday and plans to play in Week 5. The outlook isn't as good for tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
The Ravens have injury issues of their own, but things appear to be looking up. After missing last week's trouncing of the Cleveland Browns, wide receivers Rashon Bateman (hamstring) and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: It's partly come from necessity, but Flowers has quickly become the Ravens' No. 1 receiver. In Week 5, he takes on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points to receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Harris finally showed some signs of life over the past two weeks, but the Ravens are seventh in the NFL in run defense this season, surrendering just 92.5 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: The Steelers haven't just struggled defending the pass in 2023, they have also given up the eighth-most PPR points to running backs. That could open the door for the Ravens' run game to get off the ground.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Calling this a "buy low" is a stretch, because he can likely be had for free in many leagues. But rookie Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after impressing in the preseason. He is a speculative add, but he's a cheap pickup that could pay off big if he earns a prominent role in the Baltimore backfield.
Stat to Know
78.8: That's how many rushing yards Pittsburgh's 29th-ranked run defense is averaging four games into the season. As a team, the Steelers are averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and have yet to score a touchdown on the ground this season. The line isn't good, and the backs haven't played well. It's a backfield best avoided if possible.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Key Injuries
The good news for the Los Angeles Rams is that the team welcomed Cooper Kupp back to practice Wednesday, although that doesn't guarantee he'll play against the Eagles. The bad news is that running back Kyren Williams (hip) and tight end Tyler Higbee (thumb) are questionable for Week 5. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also hurt his hip against the Colts last week, but he played through it and is expected to do the same against the Eagles.
The worst news for the Rams is the undefeated Eagles don't have a lengthy list of nicked-up players.
Start of the Week
Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Puka Nacua is an obvious must-start, as is Kupp. But fantasy managers might be able to get one more week of fantasy relevance out of Atwell against an Eagles secondary that has been surprisingly generous to opposing wide receivers this season.
Sit of the Week
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Williams has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, but he has thrived on volume and passing-game usage. But now he's banged up and faces an Eagles defense giving up the seventh-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2023.
Sleeper
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: This hinges on Higbee playing, but he was targeted 11 times last week and faces a Philly defense that has given up the third-most PPR points to tight ends this year.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The optimal time to sell high on Nacua was probably a week ago, although last week's huge outing against the Colts didn't hurt things any. With that said, Kupp is nearing his return, and he's one of the NFL's most heavily-targeted wide receivers when healthy. If you can find a trade partner who believes Kupp won't put a major dent in Nacua's numbers, now is the time to make a deal.
Stat to Know
39 and 501: The respective reception and yardage totals for Nacua—both of which are NFL records for a player's first four games. What he has accomplished in his first four games is remarkable, and he's still going to be an important part of the Rams offense. But the hype is probably winding down now.
It was great fun while it lasted, though.
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
Key Injuries
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still dealing with a sore calf, but he isn't on the injury report. After missing a couple games, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) is practicing in a limited fashion. But wide receiver Tee Higgins appears unlikely to play after injuring his ribs last week.
The news is better for the Arizona Cardinals. They remain without the services of quarterback Kyler Murray, but the rest of the offense is in relatively good shape bar Marquise Brown's thumb injury.
Start of the Week
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: By just about any objective measurement, Burrow has struggled this season. Consider this a last shot at fantasy relevance against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs in 2023.
Sit of the Week
James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: The Bengals are a middle-of-the-pack fantasy matchup for running backs. This is strictly a hunch play, but expect them to stack the box and force backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to beat them with the pass.
Sleeper
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: The Cardinals have played the pass fairly well, and Burrow has been bad. But the Bengals are too talented offensively to stay in this funk—and maybe more Boyd is what it takes to break them out of it. Folks forget he's had two 1,000-yard seasons of his own.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Maybe this is just going to be a bad season for Burrow, and the calf issue will dog him all season. But this is a Cincinnati offense that was among the NFL's best in recent years. Burrow was drafted as a top-five quarterback in some leagues. The possibility of a rebound is worth exploring in a trade.
Stat to Know
69.1: That's Burrow's passer rating over the first four games of the 2023 season, which ranks dead last among qualifying signal-callers. He has completed less than 58 percent of his passes, averaged less than five yards per attempt and thrown just two touchdown passes in per month. This week is it for both the Bengals and Burrow's fantasy managers.
Another bad outing and both are essentially cooked.
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Key Injuries
The biggest injury here might be the pain caused to the eyes of anyone forced to watch this game.
Sarcasm aside, Broncos running back Javonte Williams is dealing with a hip pointer. It isn't believed to be a long-term injury, but his Week 5 status is in doubt. However, the Jets are in relatively good shape offensively bar Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles tear.
Start of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Hall and the Jets ground game has had trouble getting untracked this season. But if there was a time for it to happen, it's against a poor Broncos defense allowing an NFL-high 176 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Sutton has found the end zone in three of four games this year, but Sunday he faces Sauce Gardner and a Jets pass defense that has given up the third-fewest PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Yep. Zach Wilson. Here's the thing: He actually played well against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 (outside the game-killing fumble), and no team has given up more fantasy points to quarterbacks this year than the Broncos.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
With any luck, Hall will scorch Denver's non-existent run defense this week. After that, shopping the second-year running back is a wise idea. The reality is that we've seen this movie before. The Jets offense under Wilson is inconsistent at best and a nightmare at worst.
Stat to Know
105.2: Wilson's passer rating Sunday night against Kansas City, a game in which he was 28-of-39 for 245 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. When he uses his mobility and doesn't hold the ball too long, the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft pokes through. He should have a chance to show it against the worst defense in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
Key Injuries
The visiting Chiefs have had some wide receivers pop up on the injury report in recent weeks, but no offensive players of note have made an appearance in Week 5 as of Wednesday.
The home team in this shootout-in-the-making is in a similar position—no fantasy relevant players for the Minnesota Vikings appear to be in jeopardy of missing this game.
Start of the Week
Kirk Cousins, QB Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: Cousins is coming off his worst game of the year statistically, and the Chiefs aren't a great fantasy matchup for the position. But this smacks of a high-scoring game in which he will have to throw to give the Vikings a chance.
Sit of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: Mattison's production has picked up of late, but this is a matchup where game script could lead the Vikings away from the run, and the Chiefs have allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2023.
Sleeper
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Trusting any Chiefs wideout is hard, but trusting one with six catches in four games is even harder. Sooner or later, though, Valdes-Scantling is going to haul in a long touchdown, and no team has surrendered more fantasy points to wide receivers this season than the Vikings.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
As odd as this sounds, it might not be a bad idea to put out trade feelers to gauge interest in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both players have been solid, but neither has been the fantasy force managers expected this season. The numbers haven't matched the names, so if you can sell based on the latter, it's worth considering.
Stat to Know
10: As in the Chiefs don't have a touchdown pass over 10 yards this year. Kelce has been solid but not unstoppable. Kansas City's new-look wide receiver corps has been shaky and inconsistent. The Chiefs certainly aren't bad offensively in 2023, but they aren't the juggernaut we have become accustomed to, either.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Key Injuries
The biggest fantasy injury in this matchup of NFC heavyweights is Deebo Samuel's knee, but the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver hasn't missed time yet. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and appears on track to play Sunday.
However, both teams could be short a second-string tailback. Rico Dowdle of the Dallas Cowboys and Elijah Mitchell of the 49ers both have knee injuries of their own, and neither practiced on Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Both teams present rough fantasy matchups across the board, but Samuel's ability to line up all over the formation should help the Niners create the sort of mismatches that could lead to a fat stat line.
Sit of the Week
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: The Cowboys have lost Trevon Diggs for the season, but the team still has another excellent cornerback in Stephon Gilmore. He will probably draw Aiyuk in coverage most of the night, which could portend a quiet evening.
Sleeper
Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Cooks' first four games with the Cowboys have been uneventful. But if ever there was a time for the veteran to make his presence known, it's against a San Francisco defense that is easier to run on than throw on.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
After catching just one pass for nine yards last week against Arizona, George Kittle of the 49ers ranks outside the top 12 at his position in PPR points. That's less than ideal, but it could present an opportunity for value. He is too talented and plays for too good an offense to stay that low for long. See if you can acquire a solid weekly starter at tight end for a below-market price.
Stat to Know
1,019: The number of passing yards Brock Purdy has, which is eighth-most in the NFL. He has thrown five touchdown passes without an interception, and he has the third-highest completion percentage and highest passer rating in the NFL. His viability as an NFL starter has been settled, and he's a legitimate fantasy QB1 to boot.
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
Key Injuries
The big question for the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night will be the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after missing Week 4, but he'll have an extra day to get cleared.
For the first time in a long time, the Green Bay Packers are at relatively full strength. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson both returned to action in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and neither player appeared to suffer a setback.
Start of the Week
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Love has been up-and-down this season, but he has also been without a full complement of passing-game weapons. He'll have them against a Raiders defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to QBs this season.
Sit of the Week
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: For the most part, Meyers has been solid as the underneath complement to Davante Adams in Las Vegas. But the Packers are a rough matchup for opposing wideouts, 26th in PPR points allowed to the position.
Sleeper
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: It's a bit odd to call Doubs a "sleeper" after he served as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver with Christian Watson out. He could see fewer targets now, but he's also going to get less attention from opposing defenses.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season last week against the Chargers—139 total yards and a touchdown. But he's still averaging a pitiful 2.7 yards per carry behind a bad offensive line and just doesn't appear as explosive as a year ago. If he can put together another good game against the Packers, see if you can land a decent return and move on before it's too late.
Stat to Know
50: That's the number of targets Adams has received this season, the most in the AFC. The Raiders are a bad team, and there may be another change at quarterback coming if the losses start to pile up. But fantasy's sixth-ranked wide receiver in PPR points just keeps racking up catches and yardage regardless of matchup or quarterback.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.