B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 5

14 of 14

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Key Injuries

The big question for the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night will be the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after missing Week 4, but he'll have an extra day to get cleared.

For the first time in a long time, the Green Bay Packers are at relatively full strength. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson both returned to action in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and neither player appeared to suffer a setback.

Start of the Week

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Love has been up-and-down this season, but he has also been without a full complement of passing-game weapons. He'll have them against a Raiders defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to QBs this season.

Sit of the Week

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: For the most part, Meyers has been solid as the underneath complement to Davante Adams in Las Vegas. But the Packers are a rough matchup for opposing wideouts, 26th in PPR points allowed to the position.

Sleeper

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: It's a bit odd to call Doubs a "sleeper" after he served as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver with Christian Watson out. He could see fewer targets now, but he's also going to get less attention from opposing defenses.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season last week against the Chargers—139 total yards and a touchdown. But he's still averaging a pitiful 2.7 yards per carry behind a bad offensive line and just doesn't appear as explosive as a year ago. If he can put together another good game against the Packers, see if you can land a decent return and move on before it's too late.

Stat to Know

50: That's the number of targets Adams has received this season, the most in the AFC. The Raiders are a bad team, and there may be another change at quarterback coming if the losses start to pile up. But fantasy's sixth-ranked wide receiver in PPR points just keeps racking up catches and yardage regardless of matchup or quarterback.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details.