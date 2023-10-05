Bears vs. Commanders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

This game should be approached differently if managers are engaging in week-long DFS games. Fields ($6.7K) produced a gaudy stat line in Week 4, but He can't necessarily be trusted at his price point.



The Commanders defense ranks just 21st overall and 29th in points allowed, but it has also faced the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles over the last two weeks. Washington should fare much better at home and against the Bears on Thursday night.



That said, Fields is a higher-upside Thursday-only play than Howell ($5.2K) because of his scrambling ability. The Commanders have allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry, and quarterback runs should be a huge part of the Bears' game plan.



Howell is well worth the start for managers looking to save a few DFS dollars at the QB spot because only Denver has allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Chicago this season.



Managers who do trust Howell should consider a stack with Terry McLaurin ($5.4K) or Jahan Dotson ($4.8K). Chicago has been marginally better against opposing receivers than quarterbacks but has still allowed the 11th most fantasy points to the position.



Washington running back Antonio Gibson ($4.5K) is probably worth ignoring in this matchup. While the Bears defense has been bad overall, it has allowed just 3.8 yards per carry. Gibson, meanwhile, has taken a firm backseat behind Brian Robinson Jr. ($5.6K).

