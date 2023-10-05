Bears vs. Commanders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

Bears vs. Commanders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNFOctober 5, 2023
We've reached the second month of the 2023 NFL season and perhaps the first Thursday night game with more intriguing storylines than playoff implications.
The Washington Commanders might be a surprise playoff contender in the NFC. They're 2-2 and coming off a strong overtime performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, quarterback Sam Howell is still developing, and Washington feels like it's still a year away from legitimate contention.
The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. Quarterback Justin Fields put his physical potential on full display during last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, but Chicago's defense couldn't complement him enough to get the victory.
While this may not be a playoff preview, it should still be a fun game with plenty of exciting young talent. Fans looking to make it a little more interesting can always cue up a daily fantasy sports (DFS) game or two.
Below, you'll find some general DFS tips for the Bears-Commanders matchup, along with a couple of our favorite plays for the game.
General DFS Tips for TNF
This game should be approached differently if managers are engaging in week-long DFS games. Fields ($6.7K) produced a gaudy stat line in Week 4, but He can't necessarily be trusted at his price point.
The Commanders defense ranks just 21st overall and 29th in points allowed, but it has also faced the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles over the last two weeks. Washington should fare much better at home and against the Bears on Thursday night.
That said, Fields is a higher-upside Thursday-only play than Howell ($5.2K) because of his scrambling ability. The Commanders have allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry, and quarterback runs should be a huge part of the Bears' game plan.
Howell is well worth the start for managers looking to save a few DFS dollars at the QB spot because only Denver has allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Chicago this season.
Managers who do trust Howell should consider a stack with Terry McLaurin ($5.4K) or Jahan Dotson ($4.8K). Chicago has been marginally better against opposing receivers than quarterbacks but has still allowed the 11th most fantasy points to the position.
Washington running back Antonio Gibson ($4.5K) is probably worth ignoring in this matchup. While the Bears defense has been bad overall, it has allowed just 3.8 yards per carry. Gibson, meanwhile, has taken a firm backseat behind Brian Robinson Jr. ($5.6K).
Gibson has seen just 21 touches to Robinson's 66 through the first four weeks.
Trust That Khalil Herbert Will Lead Chicago's Backfield
Bears running back Kahlil Herbert has the second-highest price ($5.3K) among running backs in this game behind Robinson. He's a great value at his price point and could easily be the top-performing RB on Thursday.
It might not seem like it when looking at the big picture. Herbert has averaged just 49 rushing yards per game and has yet to score a rushing touchdown. However, he has been involved in the passing game, averaging just under three receptions per game.
Chicago finally leaned on Herbert in Week 4, and he finished with four receptions, 122 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. Herbert recorded more carries than all other Bears players combined, including Fields.
The Bears should look to ride him against a Washington defense that has been less-than-stellar against the run. The Commanders have allowed an average of one rushing touchdown per game, so there's a reasonable chance that Herbert finally records his first of the season.
Target Curtis Samuel for Value
Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel has been battling a quad injury, so his status will be worth monitoring between now and kickoff. However, Samuel played in Week 4 and was upgraded to a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
If Samuel is good to go on Thursday, he represents a fantastic flex value at $3,600. While the 27-year-old hasn't been targeted as heavily as McLaurin or Dotson, he ranks second on the team with 17 receptions and 178 receiving yards.
Howell looked to Samuel early and often during last week's back-and-forth game against Philadelphia. Samuel finished with seven catches, 51 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown—and he could have very similar numbers against Chicago.
There's a solid point-per-reception (PPR) floor with Samuel, plus a fair bit of upside. While Samuel has yet to record his first receiving touchdown of the season, the Bears have given up 10 of them in four games.
Consider Samuel a smart bargain play for both Thursday-only and week-long DFS games.
