B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 6

0 of 6

G Fiume/Getty Images

When October hits and the temperatures fall, the money starts to flow.

At the very least, we have no excuses now. A full month of college football has provided us with ample time to observe a nation of teams. And as we hit the meat of the CFB season, Locks of the Week has plans for a robust stretch.

In Week 5, we were profitable. A 5-4 performance could have been better, although the late games weren't kind to the bankroll. We enter Week 6 at 27-22, which frankly isn't good enough. Better we shall be.

Before we move onto this week's picks, let's explore the good and bad from the week that was.

The Good: Oregon State (-3.5) vs. Utah: This one wasn't much of a sweat, which you love to see. Oregon State's defense was smothering, and the offense did just enough. This was an easy cover to kick things off.

The Bad: Notre Dame at Duke (Over 52): A slew of early red-zone blunders ultimately doomed this bet, although it might not have had a chance regardless. This was a great game, although the bet was not-so-hot.

With that out of the way, we're on to Week 6.