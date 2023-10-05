Lakers' Complete 2023-24 Season Preview and Predictions

2 of 3

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This spot could easily go toward something like the ticking clock tied to 38-year-old LeBron James or Anthony Davis' struggles to stay healthy. But every team would be torpedoed if its star went down, so that feels like a cop-out choice.



Assuming good health for the Lakers, what could really decide this season's fate is the level of improvements that Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura can make.



L.A. sees stardom in Reaves, but can he hit an even higher level than the one he reached late last season? If he's better than he was down the stretch (18 points per game on 56.8/44/85.6 shooting, 5.7 assists against 2.0 turnovers), this club could be unstoppable.

